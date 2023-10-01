Michael Rinaldi had bad luck twice in Portimão

Portimão was Michael Rinaldi's penultimate race weekend as a Ducati factory rider, but the Italian was unable to build on the strong results of Aragón, where he scored a win, two podiums and another top five finish.

The 27-year-old was unlucky twice on Saturday, which also affected Sunday. "The weekend as a whole was messed up for me in Superpole," Rinaldi fretted when speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I did the second best time, but because of yellow flags my time was cancelled. That was bitter because when Vierge crashed in turn 14, I was only in turn 2. And on the lap after that, Lowes had crashed in turn 1 and yellow flags were waved again. I still set my sights on the podium for the first race and had already gained a few positions when I unfortunately got a technical problem."

After retiring in the first race, Rinaldi took sixth place in the Superpole race and followed it up with a podium finish in third in the second race. At times it even looked as if he could close the gap to teammate Álvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), who had an epic duel for the win. "From 13th on the grid, it's not possible to win in the Superpole race, even if you have the pace for it. So I was happy with 6th place because that meant a much better starting position for the second race," described the Ducati rider. "By the time I had moved up to 3rd, I was 1.5sec behind Álvaro and Toprak, but they were riding a similar pace to me. I kept pushing, also because Locatelli and Gerloff were pushing behind me."

Ducati had not imposed a team order. "I knew that if I finished second and Toprak third, that Álvaro had won the championship. If I had been in a situation where I could have overtaken him, I would have done it," Rinaldi said. "But I was also told that I could take the win. Álvaro is so many points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu that it wouldn't have been a problem."

At the finale in Jerez, Rinaldi has a realistic chance of finishing fifth in the World Championship. He is only eleven points behind his intimate enemy Axel Bassani from the Ducati team Motocorsa.