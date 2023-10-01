Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) puzzles: "What was going on?"

Andrea Locatelli shone at the Superbike meeting in Portimão with third places in Superpole and the sprint race. A penalty and front wheel problems denied the Yamaha rider a podium finish in the main races.

Andrea Locatelli had a weekend of ups and downs at the Superbike meeting in Portimão. "For sure it wasn't easy, but it was a good weekend," he said happily. "We were on the podium and started from the front row. That's positive."

After the free practice sessions, the Yamaha rider found his way around the track well and put his R1 in third place in Superpole, but this placing did not help him for the first race on the demanding Portuguese track. Because he did not immediately turn off his smoking bike in Aragón, he was given a grid penalty and had to start the race from the last grid position.

But Locatelli put the pedal to the metal and surged ahead to ninth place. He left riders like Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) behind. "I tried to take advantage of our strengths in the corners," the Yamaha rider told SPEEDWEEK.com. "There we were able to close the gap to the front. That was exactly my tactic. Especially on this track it's important to come out of the corners with a lot of momentum."

On the question of how he feels about the Yamaha's lack of power compared to Ducati, Locatelli has a clear opinion. "For sure we have a deficit in speed. But I don't want to dwell on that," the Italian said. "We have a good bike, high confidence in ourselves and we just have to keep working to get the maximum out of it."

On Sunday, the 26-year-old put in another strong performance in third place in the Superpole race, also securing third on the grid for the second race, where he had problems with the front, however. In a thrilling duel with Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) and Garrett Gerloff (BMW) for the final podium spot, the Yamaha rider drew the short straw and crossed the finish line in fifth place. "We struggled with the front wheel in the afternoon," the Italian regretted. "I don't know what was going on. We have to find out and change that before the next race."

Locatelli is in good spirits for the final race of the season in Jerez. "Since Magny-Cours we have got good speed and a good feeling with the set-up. We just need to improve a bit to be in the front," he elaborated.