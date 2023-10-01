Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) puzzles: "What was going on?"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Andrea Locatelli had a weekend of ups and downs at the Superbike meeting in Portimão. "For sure it wasn't easy, but it was a good weekend," he said happily. "We were on the podium and started from the front row. That's positive."
After the free practice sessions, the Yamaha rider found his way around the track well and put his R1 in third place in Superpole, but this placing did not help him for the first race on the demanding Portuguese track. Because he did not immediately turn off his smoking bike in Aragón, he was given a grid penalty and had to start the race from the last grid position.
But Locatelli put the pedal to the metal and surged ahead to ninth place. He left riders like Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) behind. "I tried to take advantage of our strengths in the corners," the Yamaha rider told SPEEDWEEK.com. "There we were able to close the gap to the front. That was exactly my tactic. Especially on this track it's important to come out of the corners with a lot of momentum."
On the question of how he feels about the Yamaha's lack of power compared to Ducati, Locatelli has a clear opinion. "For sure we have a deficit in speed. But I don't want to dwell on that," the Italian said. "We have a good bike, high confidence in ourselves and we just have to keep working to get the maximum out of it."
On Sunday, the 26-year-old put in another strong performance in third place in the Superpole race, also securing third on the grid for the second race, where he had problems with the front, however. In a thrilling duel with Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) and Garrett Gerloff (BMW) for the final podium spot, the Yamaha rider drew the short straw and crossed the finish line in fifth place. "We struggled with the front wheel in the afternoon," the Italian regretted. "I don't know what was going on. We have to find out and change that before the next race."
Locatelli is in good spirits for the final race of the season in Jerez. "Since Magny-Cours we have got good speed and a good feeling with the set-up. We just need to improve a bit to be in the front," he elaborated.
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,126 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 1,764
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 2,864
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,373
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 9,305
|7.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 10,154
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,262
|9.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 12,253
|10.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,155
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 20,468
|12.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 20,970
|13.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,800
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,871
|15.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 41,408
|16.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,685
|17.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,967
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 51,507
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 51,529
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,142 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,024
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,984
|5.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,236
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,549
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 8,387
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,898
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 11,003
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,230
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,362
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 12,751
|13.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 12,806
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,053
|15.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 13,609
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,858
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,305
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 21,363
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 23,818
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,348
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 31,299
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Oliver King (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,098 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,790
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 12,093
|5.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 13,148
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,714
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,171
|8.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,442
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,792
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,198
|11.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 21,723
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 21,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 23,381
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,457
|15.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,872
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,162
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,702
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 40,829
|19.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,446
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 52,185
|21.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 53,598
|22.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 53,916
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|566
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|506
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|350
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|300
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|244
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|233
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|205
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|140
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|140
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|139
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|138
|12.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|136
|13.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|135
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|118
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|102
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|48
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|15
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1