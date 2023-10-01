Domi Aegerter (8th /Yamaha) gave himself a present

Portimão is considered one of the most demanding race tracks on the Superbike World Championship calendar, but Dominique Aegerter still had his sights set high. In the second race, the Yamaha rider gave himself a birthday present.

Only 17th in Superpole and 14th in the first race and in the Superpole race - that was not what Dominique Aegerter had planned for the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in Portimão. Only in eighth place in the second race did the Swiss rider in the Yamaha Team GRT show an all-round appealing performance, with which he himself agreed.

"We made a step in the warm-up. That was not visible in the result, but we were closer to the top," explained Aegerter. "We were also able to improve the feeling a bit in the Superpole race. Still, it was difficult to overtake the guys in front of me, and in only ten laps there is not much time to make up ground."

A week ago in Aragón, Aegerter missed out on the top-10 in all three races, so in Portugal the two-time Supersport World Champion was desperate to have another single-digit result to show for it. "In the second race, I think I found my old form again. But it was not only thanks to the rider, but also to the efforts of the whole team that we found something that gave me more confidence. I think finishing the race only ten seconds behind Bautista is a strong performance," the Rohrbach rider emphasised. "Of course we also benefited a little from the incident with some riders in turn three, where we gained some positions. But towards the end of the race our pace became stronger and stronger. Unfortunately, on the last lap I made a small mistake when I went a bit too far trying to overtake Petrucci, which Lecuona immediately took advantage of."

A day after his 33rd birthday, to finish less than two seconds behind 6th place angers Aegerter. "It annoys me a bit that I missed out on sixth or seventh place. But our performance with eighth place was in line with what we have been missing for a few races," the Superbike rookie consoled himself. "It's a nice end to the weekend and a belated birthday present. A big thank you to the whole team because I can well imagine that I'm not always easy to work with. But I rewarded them for their hard work with a strong result today."

Bitterly for Aegerter, his teammate Remy Gardner, who he had easily handled at the start of the season, passed him in the overall standings on the eleventh race weekend. However, in eleventh place in the World Championship, the Swiss rider is only one point behind the Australian and only two behind Xavi Vierge (Honda) in eighth place.

Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,126 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 1,764
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 2,864
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 6,373
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 9,305
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,154
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 10,262
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,253
10. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 19,155
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 20,468
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 20,970
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 23,800
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,871
15. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 41,408
16. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,685
17. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 42,967
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 51,507
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 51,529
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 4,024
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,984
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,236
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,549
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 8,387
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,898
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 11,003
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,230
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,362
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 12,751
13. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 12,806
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 13,053
15. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 13,609
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 18,858
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 21,305
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 21,363
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 23,818
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 24,348
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 31,299
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
- Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki
- Oliver King (CZ) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 566
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 506
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 350
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 300
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 233
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 205
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 140
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 136
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 135
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 102
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 15
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1