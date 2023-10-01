Domi Aegerter (8th /Yamaha) gave himself a present

Portimão is considered one of the most demanding race tracks on the Superbike World Championship calendar, but Dominique Aegerter still had his sights set high. In the second race, the Yamaha rider gave himself a birthday present.

Only 17th in Superpole and 14th in the first race and in the Superpole race - that was not what Dominique Aegerter had planned for the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in Portimão. Only in eighth place in the second race did the Swiss rider in the Yamaha Team GRT show an all-round appealing performance, with which he himself agreed.

"We made a step in the warm-up. That was not visible in the result, but we were closer to the top," explained Aegerter. "We were also able to improve the feeling a bit in the Superpole race. Still, it was difficult to overtake the guys in front of me, and in only ten laps there is not much time to make up ground."

A week ago in Aragón, Aegerter missed out on the top-10 in all three races, so in Portugal the two-time Supersport World Champion was desperate to have another single-digit result to show for it. "In the second race, I think I found my old form again. But it was not only thanks to the rider, but also to the efforts of the whole team that we found something that gave me more confidence. I think finishing the race only ten seconds behind Bautista is a strong performance," the Rohrbach rider emphasised. "Of course we also benefited a little from the incident with some riders in turn three, where we gained some positions. But towards the end of the race our pace became stronger and stronger. Unfortunately, on the last lap I made a small mistake when I went a bit too far trying to overtake Petrucci, which Lecuona immediately took advantage of."

A day after his 33rd birthday, to finish less than two seconds behind 6th place angers Aegerter. "It annoys me a bit that I missed out on sixth or seventh place. But our performance with eighth place was in line with what we have been missing for a few races," the Superbike rookie consoled himself. "It's a nice end to the weekend and a belated birthday present. A big thank you to the whole team because I can well imagine that I'm not always easy to work with. But I rewarded them for their hard work with a strong result today."

Bitterly for Aegerter, his teammate Remy Gardner, who he had easily handled at the start of the season, passed him in the overall standings on the eleventh race weekend. However, in eleventh place in the World Championship, the Swiss rider is only one point behind the Australian and only two behind Xavi Vierge (Honda) in eighth place.