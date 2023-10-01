Razgatlioglu frustrated: Smashed tank fairing

In both Superbike races on Sunday, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) was out-accelerated by Alvaro Bautista on the Ducati in the final metres to the finish line. The Turk's anger was obvious.

The two exceptional riders Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) put on a great show on Sunday in Portimao. Neither in the sprint race in the morning nor in the second main race did they give each other a millimetre, the mutual overtaking manoeuvres can hardly be counted.

Toprak used every opportunity to pass the Spaniard; Alvaro relied mainly on his outstanding speed out of the long last high-speed corner onto the almost one-kilometre-long straight.

When Toprak was caught off guard by Bautista in the final metres to the finish line in both races, a British reporter said that it had nothing to do with racing.

Bautista had already declared on Saturday that it would be proper to appreciate his performance over the whole lap and not to judge him only on the basis of his speed on the straight.

Small consolation for Razgatlioglu, who struggled for 15 corners and was easy prey and absolutely defenceless on the straight. For many spectators, therefore, the 26-year-old was the winner of hearts.

Totally untypical for Toprak: After crossing the finish line, he was so frustrated that he banged his fist on the tank - in the sprint race, he even broke the fairing.

"Character-wise I'm not like that, but this time...," the 2021 World Champion struggled for words when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com after his three defeats in Portugal. "I saw the chequered flag already, then I straightened my bike, but it didn't accelerate like his. The Ducati is a different story, he was able to overtake me easily. My bike has no power, I felt like I was on a 600. He was faster in the last corner, added to that was the incredible acceleration of his bike. After the apex, he opens the throttle. And even when he drifts, he accelerates. As soon as my rear wheel spins a bit, nothing goes forward. I can only open the throttle when I feel the grip on the rear wheel. We lack power and acceleration with the rear wheel spinning. I tried a few things, but none of them worked."

In the sprint race, Toprak let himself be carried to the outside in the final corner to take the momentum as best he could. Bautista rode outside of him, crossed the line and drove through the inside of him with a brilliant manoeuvre.

In the second main race, the Turk closed the door on the inside and rode pointedly out of the corner, with the result that the red Ducati out-accelerated him on the outside.

Either way, Razgatlioglu had no chance with his Yamaha R1. "The only way I could have kept him behind me was to stick my arm and leg out," the 39-time heat winner fretted. "But I don't ride like that."

If you had a chance against Bautista, would you be on a Ducati too? Or does he ride the bike perfectly? "I'd rather not say anything about that," Toprak said. "Everyone knows that the Ducati is the best bike. I ride a Yamaha and we are fighting with the best bike. I am so angry and not happy."

Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,126 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 1,764
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 2,864
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 6,373
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 9,305
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,154
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 10,262
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,253
10. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 19,155
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 20,468
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 20,970
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 23,800
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,871
15. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 41,408
16. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,685
17. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 42,967
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 51,507
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 51,529
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 4,024
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,984
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,236
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,549
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 8,387
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,898
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 11,003
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,230
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,362
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 12,751
13. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 12,806
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 13,053
15. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 13,609
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 18,858
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 21,305
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 21,363
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 23,818
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 24,348
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 31,299
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
- Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki
- Oliver King (CZ) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 566
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 506
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 350
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 300
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 233
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 205
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 140
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 136
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 135
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 102
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 15
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1