Razgatlioglu frustrated: Smashed tank fairing

In both Superbike races on Sunday, Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) was out-accelerated by Alvaro Bautista on the Ducati in the final metres to the finish line. The Turk's anger was obvious.

The two exceptional riders Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) put on a great show on Sunday in Portimao. Neither in the sprint race in the morning nor in the second main race did they give each other a millimetre, the mutual overtaking manoeuvres can hardly be counted.

Toprak used every opportunity to pass the Spaniard; Alvaro relied mainly on his outstanding speed out of the long last high-speed corner onto the almost one-kilometre-long straight.

When Toprak was caught off guard by Bautista in the final metres to the finish line in both races, a British reporter said that it had nothing to do with racing.

Bautista had already declared on Saturday that it would be proper to appreciate his performance over the whole lap and not to judge him only on the basis of his speed on the straight.

Small consolation for Razgatlioglu, who struggled for 15 corners and was easy prey and absolutely defenceless on the straight. For many spectators, therefore, the 26-year-old was the winner of hearts.

Totally untypical for Toprak: After crossing the finish line, he was so frustrated that he banged his fist on the tank - in the sprint race, he even broke the fairing.

"Character-wise I'm not like that, but this time...," the 2021 World Champion struggled for words when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com after his three defeats in Portugal. "I saw the chequered flag already, then I straightened my bike, but it didn't accelerate like his. The Ducati is a different story, he was able to overtake me easily. My bike has no power, I felt like I was on a 600. He was faster in the last corner, added to that was the incredible acceleration of his bike. After the apex, he opens the throttle. And even when he drifts, he accelerates. As soon as my rear wheel spins a bit, nothing goes forward. I can only open the throttle when I feel the grip on the rear wheel. We lack power and acceleration with the rear wheel spinning. I tried a few things, but none of them worked."

In the sprint race, Toprak let himself be carried to the outside in the final corner to take the momentum as best he could. Bautista rode outside of him, crossed the line and drove through the inside of him with a brilliant manoeuvre.

In the second main race, the Turk closed the door on the inside and rode pointedly out of the corner, with the result that the red Ducati out-accelerated him on the outside.

Either way, Razgatlioglu had no chance with his Yamaha R1. "The only way I could have kept him behind me was to stick my arm and leg out," the 39-time heat winner fretted. "But I don't ride like that."

If you had a chance against Bautista, would you be on a Ducati too? Or does he ride the bike perfectly? "I'd rather not say anything about that," Toprak said. "Everyone knows that the Ducati is the best bike. I ride a Yamaha and we are fighting with the best bike. I am so angry and not happy."