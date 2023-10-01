Alvaro Bautista: "Knew Toprak would react like that".

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
worldsbk.com

Rarely have we seen Ducati star Alvaro Bautista celebrate after victories as much as he did at the World Superbike Championship in Portimao on Sunday. This shows how much his triumphs over Toprak Razgatlioglu mean to the Spaniard.

The 2023 World Championship is as good as decided: Alvaro Bautista has a 60-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) after his three wins in Portugal, and there are only 62 points up for grabs at the last event in Jerez at the end of October.

In the first race on Saturday, Bautista was able to pull away at the front in his usual manner and won 2.1 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu.

The two races on Sunday presented a completely different picture. Bautista and Razgatlioglu fought a duel of rarely seen intensity over the entire distance, with the Spaniard only managing the decisive manoeuvre in the last corner of the last lap. In the sprint race, Alvaro took Toprak by surprise by passing him on the inside and out-accelerating him to the finish line. In the second main race, he blasted past him on the outside.

Bautista took the last corner so fast and perfectly that he was able to use the excellent acceleration of his Panigale V4R ideally and Razgatlioglu had no chance to fight back - the Turk fought with blunt weapons.

"It was a good fight," grinned Bautista, who overtook the legendary Carl Fogarty for his 56th win for Ducati and is now the most successful Superbike rider for the Borgo Panigale factory. "Toprak had nothing to lose, he tried everything. Some laps I kept a bit of distance so my front tyre wouldn't get too hot. My pace was a bit better, but he was fighting at the top of his game. He tried to overtake me everywhere. I slammed the door on him a few times, but he still sat next to me on the inside. But that's normal, I expected that from him. It was great."

"Toprak gave his best in every moment of the race and I often thought to myself, 'Shit, if he crashes now, he'll take me with him.' Sometimes it was a bit dangerous because he turned into the corners at the limit," Alvaro said when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "I had to straighten the bike every time or we would have touched. He rode a good race and tried to beat me - I enjoyed it a lot. But it was very hard because I didn't want to settle for second place either. I didn't just want to get the points for the title, I enjoyed the race and the fights with him. I wanted to beat him. For me it was a normal race and not one that can decide the championship."

How did Bautista experience the decisive moments in the last corner? "In the morning race I was also on the outside of Toprak, but I saw that he was drifting out onto the kerbs," the Ducati star described. "So I changed my line and moved to the inside. In the second race I knew Toprak would react like that. I saw him not open the throttle all the way to stay on the inside. So I gave it full throttle and stayed on the outside. My rear tyre was spinning like crazy, but I was able to take more speed out of the corner. I passed him in the last corner not because of my bike, but because I am very strong in fast corners. Everybody says I was 4/10 sec faster in the last sector. That's true, but I get 0.35 sec of that in the corner. I take the speed up to the half of the straight, after that my speed is not higher. The last corner is downhill, so it's even more noticeable that I take so much speed from there. That corner is the key for good acceleration."

Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,126 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 1,764
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 2,864
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 6,373
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 9,305
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,154
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 10,262
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,253
10. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 19,155
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 20,468
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 20,970
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 23,800
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,871
15. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 41,408
16. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,685
17. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 42,967
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 51,507
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 51,529
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 4,024
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,984
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,236
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,549
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 8,387
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,898
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 11,003
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,230
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,362
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 12,751
13. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 12,806
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 13,053
15. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 13,609
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 18,858
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 21,305
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 21,363
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 23,818
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 24,348
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 31,299
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
- Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki
- Oliver King (CZ) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 566
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 506
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 350
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 300
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 233
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 205
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 140
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 136
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 135
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 102
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 15
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1