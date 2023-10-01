Alvaro Bautista: "Knew Toprak would react like that".

Rarely have we seen Ducati star Alvaro Bautista celebrate after victories as much as he did at the World Superbike Championship in Portimao on Sunday. This shows how much his triumphs over Toprak Razgatlioglu mean to the Spaniard.

The 2023 World Championship is as good as decided: Alvaro Bautista has a 60-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) after his three wins in Portugal, and there are only 62 points up for grabs at the last event in Jerez at the end of October.

In the first race on Saturday, Bautista was able to pull away at the front in his usual manner and won 2.1 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu.

The two races on Sunday presented a completely different picture. Bautista and Razgatlioglu fought a duel of rarely seen intensity over the entire distance, with the Spaniard only managing the decisive manoeuvre in the last corner of the last lap. In the sprint race, Alvaro took Toprak by surprise by passing him on the inside and out-accelerating him to the finish line. In the second main race, he blasted past him on the outside.

Bautista took the last corner so fast and perfectly that he was able to use the excellent acceleration of his Panigale V4R ideally and Razgatlioglu had no chance to fight back - the Turk fought with blunt weapons.

"It was a good fight," grinned Bautista, who overtook the legendary Carl Fogarty for his 56th win for Ducati and is now the most successful Superbike rider for the Borgo Panigale factory. "Toprak had nothing to lose, he tried everything. Some laps I kept a bit of distance so my front tyre wouldn't get too hot. My pace was a bit better, but he was fighting at the top of his game. He tried to overtake me everywhere. I slammed the door on him a few times, but he still sat next to me on the inside. But that's normal, I expected that from him. It was great."

"Toprak gave his best in every moment of the race and I often thought to myself, 'Shit, if he crashes now, he'll take me with him.' Sometimes it was a bit dangerous because he turned into the corners at the limit," Alvaro said when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com. "I had to straighten the bike every time or we would have touched. He rode a good race and tried to beat me - I enjoyed it a lot. But it was very hard because I didn't want to settle for second place either. I didn't just want to get the points for the title, I enjoyed the race and the fights with him. I wanted to beat him. For me it was a normal race and not one that can decide the championship."

How did Bautista experience the decisive moments in the last corner? "In the morning race I was also on the outside of Toprak, but I saw that he was drifting out onto the kerbs," the Ducati star described. "So I changed my line and moved to the inside. In the second race I knew Toprak would react like that. I saw him not open the throttle all the way to stay on the inside. So I gave it full throttle and stayed on the outside. My rear tyre was spinning like crazy, but I was able to take more speed out of the corner. I passed him in the last corner not because of my bike, but because I am very strong in fast corners. Everybody says I was 4/10 sec faster in the last sector. That's true, but I get 0.35 sec of that in the corner. I take the speed up to the half of the straight, after that my speed is not higher. The last corner is downhill, so it's even more noticeable that I take so much speed from there. That corner is the key for good acceleration."