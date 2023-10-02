Cheers at Bonovo action BMW: "This has never happened before!"

Garrett Gerloff has only been riding the M1000RR in Team Bonovo action since this year, but the Texan is probably the one of the four BMW riders who has got to grips with the superbike from Bavaria the best: Tolerating the weaknesses, exploiting the strengths.



Since Magny-Cours, the 28-year-old has finished in the top-10 in every race, achieved three top-5 results and is consistently the best BMW rider.

Last weekend in Portimão, Gerloff put in an outstanding performance with fourth places in the main races. In the first race he only came from 11th on the grid and lost twelve seconds to the winner, in the second race he started eighth and lost less than three seconds!



"I am blown away! We are only about 2.8 seconds behind the winner. We've never had that before," jubilated the enterprising team owner Jürgen Röder. "Garrett put on an insane race. He overtook top riders and no one can do that so quickly. I think Garrett has been able to build up a lot of self-confidence in the last few weeks, starting in Magny-Cours, only getting top-10 finishes, and here twice best independent team. The podium would have been almost too much. That would be too much of a good thing. But we are there. Not where we want to be yet."

Since Magny-Cours, Gerloff has also been on the rise in the overall standings, replacing Scott Redding as the best BMW rider in Portimão. The Englishman from the ROKiT team showed some strong performances in the first half of the season, but did not make it into the top ten in the last eight races.

Team manager Michael Galinski, himself a former racing driver, is also full of praise for Gerloff.



"That was a super weekend for our team, especially due to the successes of Garrett, who really drove sensationally and made no mistakes," the North German said appreciatively. "We have never been so close to the top, 2.8 seconds! Everything really worked perfectly and I can only say: hats off and thank you, Garrett! Everything was top, the team performance as well, especially Les Pearson, Garrett's crew chief. Everyone did an incredible job."