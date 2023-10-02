Cheers at Bonovo action BMW: "This has never happened before!"

BMW

Portimão 2023 was Bonovo action BMW's best race weekend so far since entering the World Superbike Championship. Team owner Jürgen Röder and team manager Michael Galinski know who to thank for that.

Garrett Gerloff has only been riding the M1000RR in Team Bonovo action since this year, but the Texan is probably the one of the four BMW riders who has got to grips with the superbike from Bavaria the best: Tolerating the weaknesses, exploiting the strengths.

Since Magny-Cours, the 28-year-old has finished in the top-10 in every race, achieved three top-5 results and is consistently the best BMW rider.

Last weekend in Portimão, Gerloff put in an outstanding performance with fourth places in the main races. In the first race he only came from 11th on the grid and lost twelve seconds to the winner, in the second race he started eighth and lost less than three seconds!

"I am blown away! We are only about 2.8 seconds behind the winner. We've never had that before," jubilated the enterprising team owner Jürgen Röder. "Garrett put on an insane race. He overtook top riders and no one can do that so quickly. I think Garrett has been able to build up a lot of self-confidence in the last few weeks, starting in Magny-Cours, only getting top-10 finishes, and here twice best independent team. The podium would have been almost too much. That would be too much of a good thing. But we are there. Not where we want to be yet."

Since Magny-Cours, Gerloff has also been on the rise in the overall standings, replacing Scott Redding as the best BMW rider in Portimão. The Englishman from the ROKiT team showed some strong performances in the first half of the season, but did not make it into the top ten in the last eight races.

Team manager Michael Galinski, himself a former racing driver, is also full of praise for Gerloff.

"That was a super weekend for our team, especially due to the successes of Garrett, who really drove sensationally and made no mistakes," the North German said appreciatively. "We have never been so close to the top, 2.8 seconds! Everything really worked perfectly and I can only say: hats off and thank you, Garrett! Everything was top, the team performance as well, especially Les Pearson, Garrett's crew chief. Everyone did an incredible job."


Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,126 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 1,764
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 2,864
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 6,373
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 9,305
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,154
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 10,262
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,253
10. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 19,155
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 20,468
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 20,970
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 23,800
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,871
15. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 41,408
16. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,685
17. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 42,967
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 51,507
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 51,529
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 4,024
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,984
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,236
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,549
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 8,387
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,898
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 11,003
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,230
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,362
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 12,751
13. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 12,806
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 13,053
15. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 13,609
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 18,858
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 21,305
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 21,363
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 23,818
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 24,348
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 31,299
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
- Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki
- Oliver King (CZ) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 566
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 506
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 350
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 300
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 233
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 205
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 140
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 136
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 135
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 102
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 15
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1