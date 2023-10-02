Danilo Petrucci had one of his worst days ever

At the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in Portimão, Danilo Petrucci was only able to achieve a pleasing result in sixth place in the second race. The Ducati rider explains why his performances fluctuate.

Eighth in Superpole and 12th, 15th and 6th in the races - apart from the second race, the penultimate race weekend of the World Superbike Championship was a disappointment for Danilo Petrucci. His results were directly related to Pirelli's tyres.

"Saturday was one of the worst days of the year," moaned the Barni Ducati rider. "I was overtaken a lot and went off the track more than once. But above all I had no feeling with the bike. In practice we had a good pace, but in the race I couldn't repeat that. I think I had a bad front tyre. The fact that my best lap was cancelled in Superpole didn't help either."

Petrucci complained about the tyres again after the Superpole race, this time on the soft SCX. Only with the hard race tyre in the second main race did things go well.

"I don't have much to say. With the SC0 tyre my pace was not bad and good for a top five finish. However, we had already found out in the third practice that we were not fast enough with the SCX," explained the 32-year-old. "The Superpole race was a disaster because the carcass of the SCX is too soft. You would have to have a completely different set-up for it and with my weight it is generally difficult to benefit from the extra performance of the tyre. The tyre moves too much in the deceleration phase. With the SC0 everything is fine - I finished sixth coming from 11th place, which is not wrong. Everyone else is faster with the SCX, I'm not."

Ahead of the season finale at Jerez from 27-29 October, Petrucci sits seventh in the overall standings with 205 points, 65 points clear of factory riders Xavi Vierge (Honda) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki). He is 28 points behind sixth-placed Michael Rinaldi (Ducati).

Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,126 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 1,764
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 2,864
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 6,373
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 9,305
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,154
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 10,262
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,253
10. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 19,155
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 20,468
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 20,970
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 23,800
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,871
15. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 41,408
16. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,685
17. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 42,967
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 51,507
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 51,529
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 4,024
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,984
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,236
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,549
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 8,387
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,898
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 11,003
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,230
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,362
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 12,751
13. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 12,806
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 13,053
15. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 13,609
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 18,858
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 21,305
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 21,363
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 23,818
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 24,348
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 31,299
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
- Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki
- Oliver King (CZ) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 566
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 506
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 350
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 300
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 233
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 205
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 140
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 136
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 135
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 102
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 15
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1