Danilo Petrucci had one of his worst days ever

Eighth in Superpole and 12th, 15th and 6th in the races - apart from the second race, the penultimate race weekend of the World Superbike Championship was a disappointment for Danilo Petrucci. His results were directly related to Pirelli's tyres.



"Saturday was one of the worst days of the year," moaned the Barni Ducati rider. "I was overtaken a lot and went off the track more than once. But above all I had no feeling with the bike. In practice we had a good pace, but in the race I couldn't repeat that. I think I had a bad front tyre. The fact that my best lap was cancelled in Superpole didn't help either."

Petrucci complained about the tyres again after the Superpole race, this time on the soft SCX. Only with the hard race tyre in the second main race did things go well.



"I don't have much to say. With the SC0 tyre my pace was not bad and good for a top five finish. However, we had already found out in the third practice that we were not fast enough with the SCX," explained the 32-year-old. "The Superpole race was a disaster because the carcass of the SCX is too soft. You would have to have a completely different set-up for it and with my weight it is generally difficult to benefit from the extra performance of the tyre. The tyre moves too much in the deceleration phase. With the SC0 everything is fine - I finished sixth coming from 11th place, which is not wrong. Everyone else is faster with the SCX, I'm not."

Ahead of the season finale at Jerez from 27-29 October, Petrucci sits seventh in the overall standings with 205 points, 65 points clear of factory riders Xavi Vierge (Honda) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki). He is 28 points behind sixth-placed Michael Rinaldi (Ducati).