Danilo Petrucci had one of his worst days ever
Eighth in Superpole and 12th, 15th and 6th in the races - apart from the second race, the penultimate race weekend of the World Superbike Championship was a disappointment for Danilo Petrucci. His results were directly related to Pirelli's tyres.
"Saturday was one of the worst days of the year," moaned the Barni Ducati rider. "I was overtaken a lot and went off the track more than once. But above all I had no feeling with the bike. In practice we had a good pace, but in the race I couldn't repeat that. I think I had a bad front tyre. The fact that my best lap was cancelled in Superpole didn't help either."
Petrucci complained about the tyres again after the Superpole race, this time on the soft SCX. Only with the hard race tyre in the second main race did things go well.
"I don't have much to say. With the SC0 tyre my pace was not bad and good for a top five finish. However, we had already found out in the third practice that we were not fast enough with the SCX," explained the 32-year-old. "The Superpole race was a disaster because the carcass of the SCX is too soft. You would have to have a completely different set-up for it and with my weight it is generally difficult to benefit from the extra performance of the tyre. The tyre moves too much in the deceleration phase. With the SC0 everything is fine - I finished sixth coming from 11th place, which is not wrong. Everyone else is faster with the SCX, I'm not."
Ahead of the season finale at Jerez from 27-29 October, Petrucci sits seventh in the overall standings with 205 points, 65 points clear of factory riders Xavi Vierge (Honda) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki). He is 28 points behind sixth-placed Michael Rinaldi (Ducati).
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,126 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 1,764
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 2,864
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,373
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 9,305
|7.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 10,154
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,262
|9.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 12,253
|10.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,155
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 20,468
|12.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 20,970
|13.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,800
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,871
|15.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 41,408
|16.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,685
|17.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,967
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 51,507
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 51,529
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,142 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,024
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,984
|5.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,236
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,549
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 8,387
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,898
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 11,003
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,230
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,362
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 12,751
|13.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 12,806
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,053
|15.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 13,609
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,858
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,305
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 21,363
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 23,818
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,348
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 31,299
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Oliver King (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,098 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,790
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 12,093
|5.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 13,148
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,714
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,171
|8.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,442
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,792
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,198
|11.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 21,723
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 21,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 23,381
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,457
|15.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,872
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,162
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,702
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 40,829
|19.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,446
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 52,185
|21.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 53,598
|22.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 53,916
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|566
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|506
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|350
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|300
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|244
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|233
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|205
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|140
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|140
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|139
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|138
|12.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|136
|13.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|135
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|118
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|102
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|48
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|15
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1