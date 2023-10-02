Alex Lowes (Kawasaki): Knee broken again?

In the Superpole race in Portimão, Alex Lowes crashed in the same corner as his Kawasaki team-mate Jonathan Rea. The Englishman fell on his freshly operated knee and had to do without the second race.

Alex Lowes is having a run of bad luck. The 33-year-old headed for the pit lane in the Superpole race at Magny-Cours because of pain in his left knee. He was banned from the second race. The Kawasaki rider had the meniscus damage operated on the following week on 13 September in order to be able to sit on his ZX-10RR again ten days later at MotorLand Aragón. But his team pulled the ripcord and put test rider Florian Marino on the bike instead.

In Portimão, Lowes returned. "I felt I wasn't at my best - maybe because I missed a race at Motorland," Lowes said on Saturday with a grin. "We had the big break in the summer, then an injury, I had surgery on my arm, so I'm a bit behind with my fitness. Then I had ten days to recover from my knee surgery. It didn't really cause me any pain and I'm happy to be back. It's much more fun to ride than to watch!"

The penultimate meeting of the season initially seemed to go perfectly for Lowes. Rea pulled him up to second on the grid in Superpole on a fast lap and he finished fifth in the first race. "I had a good lap in Superpole. Qualifying is almost more important than any other session because it can really change your weekend," Lowes pointed out. "I was happy to get my best lap so far here, especially after a long time off and two surgeries, so I couldn't expect much more."

On Sunday, the tide turned. In the Superpole race Lowes crashed identically to Rea, falling on his operated knee. The Kawasaki rider, who was limping badly, was again banned from the second race by the race doctors.



"A disappointing day, for sure," moaned Lowes. "I touched the kerb and crashed. That was bitter because I had a good chance. Even after the repair I was doing lap times like the top-5," the father of twins fretted. "I was pumped with adrenaline and ran to my bike, but not much time had passed since my knee surgery - I wasn't 100 per cent fit. So I'll go home, recover and try to finish the season strong in Jerez."