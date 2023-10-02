That was it for 2023: Pedercini forgoes Jerez
Since its inception, the Pedercini team had only missed two meetings, and those were the two overseas events at the start of the 2023 World Superbike Championship. In order to be able to financially support the season at all, team boss Lucio Pedercini allied himself with the Vinales team.
Like all private Kawasaki teams, Pedercini suffers from the lack of competitiveness of the ZX-10RR. In 27 races, rider Isaac Vinales only scored points in the first race at Donington Park in 15th place. After a technical problem in the first race, the Spaniard finished 20th and 17th at Portimão last weekend on Sunday.
"We knew and know what we have in our hands and we always try to do our best," assured the 51-year-old Pedercini. "I want to thank the whole team, our sponsors, technical partners and of course Isaac. Now it's time to work for the future!"
By that, the Italian means two things. Portimão was the last appearance of his team this year, Jerez will be foregone. Because Pedercini was only registered for the European races and would have to pay an additional fee to promoter Dorna for the season finale, because the Spanish track is standing in for the cancelled meeting in Argentina.
Also: for the future, Pedercini can imagine a brand change, as he confirmed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "The brand change is an idea, but first I have to find the budget for it," Pedercini said in August. "My situation is difficult and I am not very happy about our gap to the Kawasaki factory team. That's why I'm thinking if there is another option."
|Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,126 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 1,764
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 2,864
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,373
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 9,305
|7.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 10,154
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,262
|9.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 12,253
|10.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,155
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 20,468
|12.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 20,970
|13.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,800
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,871
|15.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 41,408
|16.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,685
|17.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,967
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 51,507
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 51,529
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,142 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,024
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,984
|5.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,236
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,549
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 8,387
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,898
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 11,003
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,230
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,362
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 12,751
|13.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 12,806
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,053
|15.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 13,609
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,858
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,305
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 21,363
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 23,818
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,348
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 31,299
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Oliver King (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,098 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,790
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 12,093
|5.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 13,148
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,714
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,171
|8.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,442
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,792
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,198
|11.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 21,723
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 21,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 23,381
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,457
|15.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,872
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,162
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,702
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 40,829
|19.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,446
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 52,185
|21.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 53,598
|22.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 53,916
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|566
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|506
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|350
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|300
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|244
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|233
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|205
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|140
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|140
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|139
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|138
|12.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|136
|13.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|135
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|118
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|102
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|48
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|15
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1