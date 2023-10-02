That was it for 2023: Pedercini forgoes Jerez

The Portimão meeting was the final act of a difficult 2023 World Superbike Championship for Team Pedercini Kawasaki, with rider Isaac Vinales ending the season with just one World Championship point.

Since its inception, the Pedercini team had only missed two meetings, and those were the two overseas events at the start of the 2023 World Superbike Championship. In order to be able to financially support the season at all, team boss Lucio Pedercini allied himself with the Vinales team.

Like all private Kawasaki teams, Pedercini suffers from the lack of competitiveness of the ZX-10RR. In 27 races, rider Isaac Vinales only scored points in the first race at Donington Park in 15th place. After a technical problem in the first race, the Spaniard finished 20th and 17th at Portimão last weekend on Sunday.

"We knew and know what we have in our hands and we always try to do our best," assured the 51-year-old Pedercini. "I want to thank the whole team, our sponsors, technical partners and of course Isaac. Now it's time to work for the future!"

By that, the Italian means two things. Portimão was the last appearance of his team this year, Jerez will be foregone. Because Pedercini was only registered for the European races and would have to pay an additional fee to promoter Dorna for the season finale, because the Spanish track is standing in for the cancelled meeting in Argentina.

Also: for the future, Pedercini can imagine a brand change, as he confirmed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "The brand change is an idea, but first I have to find the budget for it," Pedercini said in August. "My situation is difficult and I am not very happy about our gap to the Kawasaki factory team. That's why I'm thinking if there is another option."