Philipp Öttl (Ducati): "Deserved this place".

At the mountain-and-valley circuit in Portimao, Philipp Öttl roared into the top 10 for the eighth time in the last nine races. The Bavarian knows that this is the best recommendation for a good team place in the 2024 World Superbike Championship.

Ninth, tenth and tenth in Magny-Cours, sixth, eighth and seventh in Aragon and eleventh, tenth and ninth in Portimao: Philipp Öttl shows strong performances in the last third of the season. And to round off this year's World Championship comes Jerez at the end of October, where the Bavarian won his only Grand Prix in the Moto3 class in 2018.

Particularly important: Öttl not only made it into the top 10 eight times in nine races, but also repeatedly defeated strong Ducati colleagues Danilo Petrucci and Axel Bassani.



In Portugal, Öttl stayed ahead of Petrucci in two of three races, leaving Bassani behind him three times. And that, although his Panigale V4R is not quite on the same technical level as the machines of the two Italians.

"Overall, I am satisfied with the weekend in Portimao, even though I had expected a bit more from the result," Philipp said. "My qualifying lap was not perfect. As everything was very close together, I could have pulled out a better grid position. Unfortunately, my starts didn't go so well this weekend, which made my task more difficult. In the second main race I was right behind Rea's ride out, had to take evasive action, then bit my way back to the front and managed to overtake a few. I think I made the right mark for the right people."

Öttl not only made people sit up and take notice with the placings, just 12.2 sec behind winner Alvaro Bautista (Aruba Ducati) is also worth mentioning. "I was only this close to the top in Australia and Magny-Cours," the Go-Eleven rider recorded to SPEEDWEEK.com. "Everyone is so close, it's not so easy. I would have to be a bit more consistent in qualifying, there would definitely have been more in it this weekend."

As early as mid-July, it became clear to Öttl that he would have to give up his place in the Go Eleven Ducati team for 2024 to former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone. Since then, he has been looking around for other options.

He currently has two promising options for next year. The first is at Team Motocorsa Ducati, where they are looking for a successor to Axel Bassani, who is moving to the Kawasaki factory team. The second is with Yamaha. If Philipp signed a contract with Yamaha Motor Europe as Lorenzo Baldassarri's successor, Road Racing boss Andrea Dosoli could place him in Team GMT94 or Motoxracing. These two satellite teams have almost identical material to the Pata factory team and GRT.

In Team Motocorsa Öttl could continue to ride a Ducati, which he knows very well after two years. Team boss Lorenzo Mauri, however, presented a special idea last Friday in Portugal: he wants to let Öttl and the also eligible Loris Baz ride in the test directly after the Jerez weekend and only decide afterwards.



"The test will not be stressful for the two riders, I don't care about the lap time," the Italian assured. "I want to see how they work and fit with the team. It's not a shoot-out."

It is anyone's guess that he will meet with little understanding from the drivers with this announcement. Because one thing is certain: Only one of the two will get the job. Then it will be the beginning of November and many of today's options will no longer exist. It remains to be seen whether both riders will take this risk and hold out for the next four weeks.

What speaks for Öttl: He is three years younger and has scored almost twice as many points this season as Baz. In addition, Philipp rarely crashes, while the Frenchman has needed crash parts for over 300,000 euros this year.



"I have earned the place," Öttl says confidently.