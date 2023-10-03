Toprak's hope: BMW faster than the Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) had to concede defeat to Alvaro Bautista twice at the finish line in the World Superbike Championship in Portimao because he was out-accelerated by the Spaniard on the Ducati.

With a faster bike, Toprak Razgatlioglu would have won both races in Portimao last Sunday, as he was only caught out by Alvaro Bautista on the Ducati Panigale V4R in the final centimetres before the finish line.

Afterwards we saw Toprak frustrated like rarely in his career. He had fought like a lion against Bautista, overtaking him at every opportunity. But the Spaniard didn't make it easy on himself either, relying on the long straight, but counterattacking regularly. All in all, it was the most breathtaking and spectacular duel of this season.

Bautista rode the long, very fast last right-hand bend before the almost one-kilometre-long start-finish straight much better than Razgatlioglu. This fact, coupled with the better acceleration of the Ducati and the lightweight Bautista on it, meant that Toprak had no chance. In the sprint race, he was 0.142 sec short of victory at the finish line, and 0.126 sec short in the second main race.

"We lack power and acceleration with the rear wheel spinning," the Turk held. "Everyone knows that the Ducati is the best bike. I ride a Yamaha and we are struggling with the best bike. I am so angry. I felt I gave 200 per cent in the last four laps of the second race, it was unbelievable. The front wheel kept locking and the rear tyre was degrading - but Bautista was pushing non-stop. I told myself that first place is mine, not second. That's why I kept overtaking him and attacking. I knew he would be very strong in the last corner, on the straight and in the first corner. I had to stay in front of him to keep the upper hand. I tried to take it easy on the last lap to have a small advantage in the last corner. But my plan didn't work out."

"Alvaro is not a slow rider, he is also strong," Razgatlioglu pointed out. "And he knew he could easily overtake me at the exit of the last corner. He saw that I was sliding around, so he waited for the last corner. If he had overtaken me before, my counterattack would have come straight away. We both made plans, but in the last corner it was impossible for me to stop him. I was so angry because I was fighting with him. No one else could fight with him. And then I lose the victory at the last corner exit. I had to give everything in all the corners to attack him - and he just passes me there."

Razgatlioglu has signed a contract with BMW for 2024 and 2025. Does he think he has a better chance on the M1000RR?



"The BMW seems to be faster in a straight line, so I have a better chance," the 2021 World Champion told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But that will only work if I ride the bike better and can adapt straight away. Then I think I have a better chance on many tracks."

As long as there is a balance rule, the discussions about it will not die down. Does the 39-time race winner see a way for more balance, such as including a minimum weight for rider plus machine? "Even if this rule comes, the bikes will never be equal," Razgatlioglu knows. "Either way, next year I will have a fast bike."