Toprak's hope: BMW faster than the Yamaha

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
worldsbk.com

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) had to concede defeat to Alvaro Bautista twice at the finish line in the World Superbike Championship in Portimao because he was out-accelerated by the Spaniard on the Ducati.

With a faster bike, Toprak Razgatlioglu would have won both races in Portimao last Sunday, as he was only caught out by Alvaro Bautista on the Ducati Panigale V4R in the final centimetres before the finish line.

Afterwards we saw Toprak frustrated like rarely in his career. He had fought like a lion against Bautista, overtaking him at every opportunity. But the Spaniard didn't make it easy on himself either, relying on the long straight, but counterattacking regularly. All in all, it was the most breathtaking and spectacular duel of this season.

Bautista rode the long, very fast last right-hand bend before the almost one-kilometre-long start-finish straight much better than Razgatlioglu. This fact, coupled with the better acceleration of the Ducati and the lightweight Bautista on it, meant that Toprak had no chance. In the sprint race, he was 0.142 sec short of victory at the finish line, and 0.126 sec short in the second main race.

"We lack power and acceleration with the rear wheel spinning," the Turk held. "Everyone knows that the Ducati is the best bike. I ride a Yamaha and we are struggling with the best bike. I am so angry. I felt I gave 200 per cent in the last four laps of the second race, it was unbelievable. The front wheel kept locking and the rear tyre was degrading - but Bautista was pushing non-stop. I told myself that first place is mine, not second. That's why I kept overtaking him and attacking. I knew he would be very strong in the last corner, on the straight and in the first corner. I had to stay in front of him to keep the upper hand. I tried to take it easy on the last lap to have a small advantage in the last corner. But my plan didn't work out."

"Alvaro is not a slow rider, he is also strong," Razgatlioglu pointed out. "And he knew he could easily overtake me at the exit of the last corner. He saw that I was sliding around, so he waited for the last corner. If he had overtaken me before, my counterattack would have come straight away. We both made plans, but in the last corner it was impossible for me to stop him. I was so angry because I was fighting with him. No one else could fight with him. And then I lose the victory at the last corner exit. I had to give everything in all the corners to attack him - and he just passes me there."

Razgatlioglu has signed a contract with BMW for 2024 and 2025. Does he think he has a better chance on the M1000RR?

"The BMW seems to be faster in a straight line, so I have a better chance," the 2021 World Champion told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But that will only work if I ride the bike better and can adapt straight away. Then I think I have a better chance on many tracks."

As long as there is a balance rule, the discussions about it will not die down. Does the 39-time race winner see a way for more balance, such as including a minimum weight for rider plus machine? "Even if this rule comes, the bikes will never be equal," Razgatlioglu knows. "Either way, next year I will have a fast bike."

Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,126 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 1,764
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 2,864
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 6,373
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 9,305
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,154
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 10,262
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,253
10. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 19,155
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 20,468
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 20,970
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 23,800
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,871
15. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 41,408
16. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,685
17. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 42,967
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 51,507
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 51,529
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 4,024
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,984
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,236
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,549
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 8,387
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,898
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 11,003
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,230
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,362
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 12,751
13. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 12,806
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 13,053
15. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 13,609
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 18,858
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 21,305
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 21,363
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 23,818
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 24,348
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 31,299
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
- Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki
- Oliver King (CZ) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 566
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 506
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 350
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 300
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 233
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 205
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 140
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 136
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 135
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 102
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 15
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1