Michael Rinaldi emphasises: "I don't want a million".

If there is no decision regarding Marc Marquez by the end of this week, the subject of Honda is done for Michael Rinaldi in the 2024 World Superbike Championship. Then he will certainly take a different path.

In mid-July, Michael Rinaldi learned from owner Aruba as well as Ducati that he would lose his place in the factory team after this season to Supersport World Champion Nicolo Bulega. Since then, the Italian's management has been discussing options for 2024.

For a long time, Rinaldi has been hoping for a place in the HRC-SBK factory team, which could become free when MotoGP star Marc Marquez moves from Repsol Honda to Gresini Ducati, because Superbike rider Iker Lecuona will then be transferred to the premier class. But if he waits any longer, his other options will vanish into thin air.

Last weekend in Portimao there were further talks between Rinaldi's manager and Aruba boss Stefano Cecconi, who has always assured that he will continue to support Michael if he stays in the Ducati family.

Team boss Manuel Puccetti, who wants to switch to Ducati bikes for 2024 after many years with Kawasaki, is now waiting for Rinaldi's final commitment. The technical crew is currently being put together, after which nothing should stand in the way of signing the contract. The 27-year-old is Puccetti's preferred candidate, with Fabio Di Giannantonio next in line if he loses his MotoGP seat at Gresini to Marc Marquez.

Charming for both parties: With Rinaldi, Puccetti would have a rider who has the best connections to the factory in Bologna and also to the factory team. And the five-time race winner could continue to ride the fastest bike in the field, which he knows inside out after five years.

"We know how strong the Ducati package is," the Rimini man told SPEEDWEEK.com. "When I ride a Ducati in another team, I know what we can do. We know that in the last seasons the top 3 - Johnny, Toprak and Alvaro - made the difference because they are hard riders to beat. I want to join the trio of titans and I'm looking forward to having a place to beat them again next year."

"I want a good chance but I also want a good offer," Rinaldi stressed. "I've reached a point in my career where I'm not just racing for fun or money. I need a good environment, results and support from the manufacturer as I am no longer 19 years old. I would like to have a two-year project and not just a change because I need a seat. For me it is very strange that with nine podiums this year and one win I am offered a bike but no salary. I am the only one in the last two seasons who could beat the top-3. A mechanic gets a salary, but I'm not supposed to get one? I don't want a million like some riders earn. I'm not asking for anything crazy either. But with 27 years and my results, I deserve something that respects my potential."



It's up to Puccetti to put together an attractive package for Rinaldi: in terms of machinery, personnel and also financially.