Dominance from Bologna: 19th Superbike title for Ducati

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Ducati

Ducati has already won one title in the 2023 World Superbike Championship - the manufacturers' championship for the Italians was won almost single-handedly by Álvaro Bautista. In terms of statistics, Ducati has been unassailable for at least 13 years.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Thanks to three victories by Álvaro Bautista in Portimão, Ducati has an unassailable lead in the manufacturers' standings. With a total of 24 victories, two second places and one third place, the 38-year-old contributed the lion's share to winning the 2023 World Superbike Championship one-make classification - in other words, in 27 of 33 races! It is the 19th one-make world championship of the motorbike forge from Borgo Panigale.

In the first three seasons of today's World Superbike Championship, Honda won the coveted trophy for the best manufacturer, in 1991 Ducati's triumphant march began - with the first rider's title being won by Raymond Roche in 1990!

Ducati dominated the production-based world championship until 2004, interrupted only in 2007 when Honda also entered with a V2. Serious competition emerged in 2010 with Aprilia and from 2015 with Kawasaki. With a modest six world championships, however, Kawasaki is far removed from Ducati's successes. Even if the Japanese were to go on a winning spree from 2024, Ducati would still be the most successful manufacturer in the statistics until 2037.

"For the second year in a row, Ducati is the best manufacturer in the World Superbike Championship with the Panigale V4 R, but not only that. Nicolò Bulega, was crowned Supersport World Champion and for the first time we are also Manufacturers' World Champion in the Supersport category with the Panigale V2," highlighted Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna. "We are very proud of these results, which are a sign of the great commitment we have always shown in the production-based World Championship. The Superbike riders' title is still open and we will do everything we can to defend it."

All rider and brand world champions since 1988
Year Rider Motorbike One-make World Championship
2023 Ducati
2022 Álvaro Bautista Ducati Ducati
2021 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha Yamaha
2020 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki
2019 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki
2018 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki
2017 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki
2016 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki
2015 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki
2014 Sylvain Guintoli Aprilia Aprilia
2013 Tom Sykes Kawasaki Aprilia
2012 Max Biaggi Aprilia Aprilia
2011 Carlos Checa Ducati Ducati
2010 Max Biaggi Aprilia Aprilia
2009 Ben Spies Yamaha Ducati
2008 Troy Bayliss Ducati Ducati
2007 James Toseland Honda Yamaha
2006 Troy Bayliss Ducati Ducati
2005 Troy Corser Suzuki Suzuki
2004 James Toseland Ducati Ducati
2003 Neil Hodgson Ducati Ducati
2002 Colin Edwards Honda Ducati
2001 Troy Bayliss Ducati Ducati
2000 Colin Edwards Honda Ducati
1999 Carl Fogarty Ducati Ducati
1998 Carl Fogarty Ducati Ducati
1997 John Kocinski Honda Honda
1996 Troy Corser Ducati Ducati
1995 Carl Fogarty Ducati Ducati
1994 Carl Fogarty Ducati Ducati
1993 Scott Russell Kawasaki Ducati
1992 Doug Poland Ducati Ducati
1991 Doug Poland Ducati Ducati
1990 Raymond Roche Ducati Honda
1989 Fred Merkel Honda Honda
1988 Fred Merkel Honda Honda