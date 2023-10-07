Dominance from Bologna: 19th Superbike title for Ducati

Ducati has already won one title in the 2023 World Superbike Championship - the manufacturers' championship for the Italians was won almost single-handedly by Álvaro Bautista. In terms of statistics, Ducati has been unassailable for at least 13 years.

Thanks to three victories by Álvaro Bautista in Portimão, Ducati has an unassailable lead in the manufacturers' standings. With a total of 24 victories, two second places and one third place, the 38-year-old contributed the lion's share to winning the 2023 World Superbike Championship one-make classification - in other words, in 27 of 33 races! It is the 19th one-make world championship of the motorbike forge from Borgo Panigale.

In the first three seasons of today's World Superbike Championship, Honda won the coveted trophy for the best manufacturer, in 1991 Ducati's triumphant march began - with the first rider's title being won by Raymond Roche in 1990!

Ducati dominated the production-based world championship until 2004, interrupted only in 2007 when Honda also entered with a V2. Serious competition emerged in 2010 with Aprilia and from 2015 with Kawasaki. With a modest six world championships, however, Kawasaki is far removed from Ducati's successes. Even if the Japanese were to go on a winning spree from 2024, Ducati would still be the most successful manufacturer in the statistics until 2037.

"For the second year in a row, Ducati is the best manufacturer in the World Superbike Championship with the Panigale V4 R, but not only that. Nicolò Bulega, was crowned Supersport World Champion and for the first time we are also Manufacturers' World Champion in the Supersport category with the Panigale V2," highlighted Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna. "We are very proud of these results, which are a sign of the great commitment we have always shown in the production-based World Championship. The Superbike riders' title is still open and we will do everything we can to defend it."