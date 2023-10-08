Álvaro Bautista (38) on his way to becoming a Ducati legend

At the Portimão meeting, Álvaro Bautista secured a special place in Ducati's Superbike statistics. No one has taken more victories, not even the legends Troy Bayliss and Carl Fogarty.

Álvaro Bautista is on the verge of winning the 2023 World Superbike Championship. The Spaniard only needs to score two points and then Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) will no longer be able to catch him. Because in the event of a points tie, the number of victories is taken into account, and in this discipline the Ducati rider has set a record this year with 24.

In total, the 38-year-old has even claimed 56 victories, all with Ducati. With his latest victory in the second round in Portimão, Bautista overtook the previous record holder - four-time world champion Carl Fogarty has achieved 55 victories in his career with motorbikes from Borgo Panigale. Bautista had already left three-time world champion Troy Bayliss (52 victories) behind him earlier. After that, there is a big gap to Chaz Davies (28 victories).

Legitimate suggestions that the Superpole race introduced in 2019 will enable Bautista to reach the high number of wins more quickly are fundamentally correct. But if the sprint races are factored out, the Spaniard's win rate is even higher.

In the 2024 World Superbike Championship, Bautista can build on his successes and also increase his number of World Championship titles.