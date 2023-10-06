Duel Toprak vs. Bautista: 35 lead changes!

The second round in Portimão was one of the best of the year, if not in the history of the World Superbike Championship. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) passed each other 35 times.

With a faster bike, Toprak Razgatlioglu would probably have won Sunday's races in Portimão, because in both the Superpole race and the second race, the Yamaha star was only overtaken by Álvaro Bautista on the Ducati V4R shortly before the finish line. In the sprint race he was 0.142 sec short of victory, in the second main race 0.126 sec. The Turk was powerless.

But not on other parts of the demanding race track in Portugal. Razgatlioglu fought like a lion and overtook Bautista at every opportunity, mostly with artfully performed braking manoeuvres. But the Spaniard didn't make it easy for himself either and counter-attacked regularly, even in corners. In summary, it was a breathtaking and spectacular duel between two exceptional riders who perfectly exploited the strengths of their bikes.

"The late September sun attracted many spectators to Portimão, who witnessed one of the best races in recent motorsport history," Yamaha's race director Andrea Dosoli also commented. "It was impressive to see over 50,000 spectators witness the battle between Álvaro and Toprak. Toprak gave everything all weekend, especially on Sunday, and he should not regret it. I think this was the best race we have ever seen from Toprak. He didn't make a mistake in any of the three races, he used the full potential of his R1 in every lap and was clearly the best rider on the track."

For friends of statistics: at the finish line Razgatlioglu was ahead eight times, Bautista twelve. In total, they passed each other an incredible 35 times in 20 laps in the second race!

"He only missed out on the win because of the difficulties in the fourth sector, especially the corner speed and acceleration out of the corner," Dosoli knows. "In every single lap he managed to make up for the time lost in the last sector with an amazing performance in the other three sectors, every overtaking manoeuvre was a masterstroke! Race 2 was so intense for everyone and in the parc fermè no one could hide their emotions. You could see the tears on the faces of almost everyone dressed in blue, including the drivers. We will never forget this race. It was definitely the best I have ever seen in my life."