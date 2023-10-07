Motocorsa Ducati: Second V4R off the table for SBK 2024

The private Ducati team Motocorsa wanted to expand and enter two motorbikes in the 2024 World Superbike Championship, but the financing is problematic. Who will be Axel Bassani's successor, however, is still open.

Motocorsa entered the Superbike World Championship in 2020 with Leandro Mercado, and team boss Lorenzo Mauri had a good nose when he gave a rookie a chance the following year with Axel Bassani - the young Italian was only 17th in the Supersport World Championship. But in his first year, Bassani already made the podium and has since established himself in the top five. In 2024, the 24-year-old takes over the bike from Kawasaki star Jonathan Rea, who switches to Yamaha.

Philipp Öttl and Loris Baz are possible successors for the Ducati team. Mauri wants to make a decision directly after the Jerez weekend following a test.

Motocorsa Ducati's plan also included putting a second Ducati V4R on the grid. However, a second bike requires at least an additional 700,000 euros for the material and the crew. The required budget was to be contributed by a rider from the Spanish Moto2 championship. Deadline for this was Tuesday, but according to information from our colleagues at Motosprint, no agreement was reached.

Nevertheless, we will see more Ducati in the 2024 World Superbike Championship than this year. This year's teams Aruba.it, Motocorsa, Barni and Go Eleven will be joined by MarcVDS with Sam Lowes. The Kawasaki teams Puccetti and Pedercini are also considering a switch to Ducati.