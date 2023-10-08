Kawasaki: Alex Lowes hopes for impetus from Bassani

With Jonathan Rea, Alex Lowes had one of the strongest teammates at Kawasaki, but in the 2024 World Superbike Championship the Englishman has to set the direction and hopes for impulses from Axel Bassani.

Kawasaki's successes in the World Superbike Championship are closely linked to Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman rode to six world championship titles in a row from 2015 and made the Japanese team the second most successful manufacturer in the top category of the production-based world championship after Ducati. The fact that the 36-year-old is making a switch to Yamaha at the end of his career is a disaster for Kawasaki.

Kawasaki signed the young Axel Bassani as successor to the record world champion. The Italian in Team Motocorsa Ducati was the best privateer in 2022 and is also ahead in this ranking this year. Kawasaki had already extended the contract with Alex Lowes at the end of June. The Englishman has ridden for Kawasaki since 2020 and achieved one win and 14 podiums in 117 races.

Lowes knows that all eyes will be on him next year. As he develops the ZX-10RR, the 33-year-old is also hoping for impetus from his new teammate.

"In fact, next year I will be the Kawasaki rider with the most experience," the Kawasaki factory rider told SPEEDWEEK.com. "On the other hand, Axel is young, but he is already riding his third season in the World Superbike Championship. So he is anything but a rookie and he has experience with a good bike - it is not a factory bike, but it is competitive. It will be important for him to bring his knowledge to the team. I've been riding the Kawasaki for four years now and I know where we have the biggest problems. But it will be interesting to get the opinions of someone who is currently riding one of the best bikes. I really think it will benefit us to improve the bike."