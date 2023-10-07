Álvaro Bautista (Ducati): His advice to Kawasaki

Only Yamaha ace Toprak Razgatlioglu can occasionally put Álvaro Bautista in trouble, as he did last weekend in Portimão. But the bottom line is that the Ducati rider is the dominant rider in the 2023 World Superbike Championship with 24 wins and 28 podiums from 33 races.

Bautista faces no real threat from Jonathan Rea this year. The record world champion has a blunt weapon in his Kawasaki and suffers not only from a lack of speed in the races, but also from tyre wear. Because Kawasaki will not bring a new bike for 2024 either, the Northern Irishman took flight and switched to Yamaha.

For Bautista, the lack of competitiveness of the ZX-10RR is no surprise. "The basis of the Kawasaki is probably so from 2014 - you can't fight against a current model with such a bike," the 38-year-old pointed out to SPEEDWEEK.com. "A lot has changed since then. The tyres are no longer the same, the electronics and brakes have become more powerful. With a new bike, a manufacturer makes these changes. What they need is a whole new bike."

The Superbike regulations, which are supposed to provide equal opportunities, are not enough to slow down the Ducati. For Bautista, the regulations have the wrong approach. "Ducati has put a lot of money into development and improvements. But you ask yourself why, because in the end the regulations make the bike worse so that the worse bikes are closer in. In my opinion, it is not fair to punish a manufacturer who has invested a lot," said the Spaniard. "Honda, among other things, has been allowed to use a different chassis to improve. Ducati is riding a production bike, just with about 1000/min less. The Honda is now more or less a prototype because you can't buy the bike like that. In the end, it's better to allow one manufacturer to reach a higher level rather than downgrade another to a lower level. It's fairer."