Razgatlioglu takes his best man to BMW

It has been known since May that Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu will move to BMW after the 2023 World Superbike Championship. The 2021 world champion is not coming alone.

Toprak Razgatlioglu's switch to BMW could be the piece of the jigsaw to enable the Bavarian manufacturer to achieve regular top placings in the World Superbike Championship. The meeting in Portimão was further proof of the exceptional talent of the Turk to get the maximum possible out of inferior material.

But the team is just as important as the bike and the rider. And Razgatlioglu is playing it safe for his move to BMW. The 39-time Superbike winner's long-time chief technician, Phil Marron, is accompanying him.

The Northern Irishman and the Turk have already been working together since 2019. In their first year together at Puccetti Kawasaki, Razgatlioglu took his first two victories and stood on the podium in 13 races - as a privateer! That he was able to take Marron to Yamaha for 2020 was one of Razgatlioglu's conditions. They celebrated their greatest success to date by winning the 2021 World Superbike Championship.

Nevertheless, it was unclear for a long time whether Marron would also make the switch to BMW. Only a few days ago, the trained electronics engineer let himself be carried away to confirm.