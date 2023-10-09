Alex Lowes: "Sam will make life difficult for me".

For many years, it was normal for Alex and Sam Lowes to be on the grid together and to fight against each other. But the last time this happened was 15 years ago, in 2008 in the Superstock 600. After that, Alex moved towards 1000cc bikes, while Sam remained loyal to the Supersport category. And when Sam switched to Moto2 after winning the Supersport World Championship in 2013, their careers developed in completely different directions.

Since 13 July, we know: Sam returns to the paddock of the production-based world championship as a ten-time Moto2 winner and with MotoGP experience. In the new Superbike team MarcVDS he will pilot a competitive Ducati V4R. Brother Alex, both 33 since 14 September, expects a tough opponent to beat. "I was there when he trained with an R1 in the winter - and he was incredibly fast," said the Kawasaki factory rider.

But his twin brother has not yet ridden a test with the Ducati. Because the Moto2 season does not end until 26 November, there is not much time to do so before the season opener at Phillip Island. Because in December and January there is hardly any time for meaningful testing in Europe.

"I am curious myself how it will go with him. If he gets on well with the tyres, he will of course be very fast - everyone with a Ducati is fast," said the current World Championship ninth-placed rider in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "So if they have a bike for testing in the winter and he understands how to ride it, he will be fast. Sure, he made mistakes in the past, but he didn't take GP wins for nothing. He will give me a hard time next year - but it will be great!"