Remy Gardner (25) on his rookie season and Toprak

New opponents, new race tracks as well as a new bike and tyres - Remy Gardner had a lot of catching up to do at the start of the 2023 World Superbike Championship and accordingly the 25-year-old took a while to establish himself. But in Portimão he overtook his GRT Yamaha team-mate Dominique Aegerter in the overall standings, who had attracted attention with strong results at the beginning of the season. Fourth place in the Superpole race in Portugal was Gardner's best finish so far.

"Everything was new, so I had to get used to it for a while. Step by step we are building on what we have learned so far. Since Most we've had some pretty good weekends, although in Imola I was sick all week and also unlucky. I'm quite happy with the progress at the moment - it's just that I'm still not completely comfortable with the Pirelli tyres," Remy admitted in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Of course it takes time, but I think we have a positive development since Donington - except for the damn qualifying, even a pretty good one."

The only Yamaha rider consistently fighting for podiums this season is Toprak Razgatlioglu. The second factory rider, Italian Andrea Locatelli, missed out on the top-5 several times in the second half of the season. Who can Gardner take a leaf out of his book?

"Toprak gets the maximum out of the bike. He has a very special style and understands the bike very well. I don't think his way will be my way. In my opinion, you can ride a motorbike in different ways. It's just about finding what I need to adapt to the bike," the World Championship tenth placed rider said. "Toprak is an extremely talented rider and he is good at getting the absolute limit out of the bike. He understands the bike and he has been in this championship for a few years. So he has a lot of experience with the bike and with the tyres. Hopefully with a bit more experience I can get to that level as well."





The Yamaha rider continued, "As far as data recording goes, it's not that different for him. It's more that the set-up is very different. He himself says that he has a completely different style and what works for him doesn't work for me. But I don't think that's the only way to be fast with the Yamaha. If you watch Loka, he is also extremely fast at times. For my riding style, frankly he rides better than Toprak. I think you can go different ways. The Yamaha is certainly capable of strong results, just in a different way. And the bike is at the limit, which I'm still learning at the moment."