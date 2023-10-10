Álvaro Bautista (38): "Bulega a complete rider".

With Nicolò Bulega, Álvaro Bautista will have the Supersport World Champion as his team-mate in 2024. What the 38-year-old expects from the Italian on the Ducati superbike.

Nicolò Bulega will be Álvaro Bautista's third teammate in the Ducati factory team in the 2024 World Superbike Championship. In 2019, the Spaniard shared the garage with Chaz Davies and in the past two years with Michael Rinaldi. The 2022 World Champion had both the Welshman and the Italian easily under control.

Since Portimão, Bulega has been confirmed as the 2023 Supersport World Championship champion ahead of time. The 23-year-old won 14 of 22 races and was on the podium in 19. Back in May, Bulega was roped in by Ducati as a test rider for the V4R - it was the first hint of his imminent promotion to the top category of the production-based world championship.

"I think it's been an almost perfect season," Bautista praised his new teammate in a small round of journalism. "Nicolò won many races and for me he was the strongest in his category. In his second season he has done amazing things. His riding style is aggressive, maybe because of his size. He drives precisely, doesn't make many mistakes and in the race he sets his times very consistently. He has worked well with the team and I know his way of working - he is a complete rider."

The 38-year-old does not dare to make any predictions about how Bulega will do in his rookie season. "We will see how Nicolò does with the Superbike. He rode a few tests and was fast straight away. We will find out everything else in 2024," said Bautista.