Today Iker Lecuona knows: "Was too young for MotoGP".

At only 22 years of age, Iker Lecuona switched to the Honda factory team in the World Superbike Championship. The Spaniard was even younger when he completed his first season in MotoGP in 2020.

When Iker Lecuona signed his contract with the Honda Racing Corporation for the 2022 World Superbike Championship in October 2021, he was only 21 years old. In January, less than two months before the season opener in Australia, the Spaniard celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Today, the 23-year-old looks back on a record-breaking career: two years in the World Superbike Championship, two years in MotoGP and before that the Moto2 World Championship. In his very young years, Lecuona even took part in an event in the Supermoto S1 World Championship. That happened too quickly, the Spaniard is aware.



"If you are honest - everyone wants to race in MotoGP, but I had moved up too early. I was only 19 years old, way too young," the Valencia-born Lecuona knows. "I couldn't enjoy it, develop my career properly or gain the experience needed to make the move from Moto2 to MotoGP. I was fast, but I made a lot of mistakes because of the lack of experience. And because you always wanted to achieve more, you crash even more often. In my second year in MotoGP, I really struggled properly."

It was foreseeable that Lecuona neither could nor wanted to stay in MotoGP.



"My manager told me that there was a chance to move to the World Superbike Championship with the official Honda team and I immediately said yes. In my opinion it is the best team and the best factory," Lecuona continued. "I think the next step for me, for my career, is to win a championship because that is something I have failed at all my life. I was in MotoGP, moved to Superbikes and won the Suzuka 8 Hours. But now it's time to win an important championship - at the moment that's the World Superbike Championship."