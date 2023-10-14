Iker Lecuona was 3 times on the verge of giving it all up

Honda factory rider Iker Lecuona looks back on a career in the whirlwind at only 23 years of age. Before he arrived in the World Superbike Championship, the Spaniard was on the verge of hanging up his helmet several times.

Iker Lecuona is probably the only racer who, at only 23 years of age, has already raced in the two most important motorbike world championships on the circuit. The Spaniard raced MotoGP with KTM in 2020/21 and in the World Superbike Championship with Honda since 2022. However, Lecuona also had some setbacks to deal with.

Three times the Honda factory rider was on the verge of quitting his career. "The first time was when I broke my leg in 2014. I was still quite young but I had no goals and after the injury I wanted to stop racing," Lecuona revealed. "It was incredibly expensive my father slaved every day to make it possible for me - but I didn't know if I wanted to do this my whole life or not."

The Spaniard continued, "The next time was in 2017 in the Moto2 World Championship. I had a bad crash at the beginning of the season, I had a lot of problems and during the year I struggled and crashed a lot. I had lost confidence. When I was on the bike I was thinking about many things when normally you can't think about anything. Although riding should make me happy, I was not. At that time, my behaviour towards my family and friends was also not the best. I was crying and talking to my father that I wanted to quit. I love motorbikes, but it has to be fun."

But Lecuona kept going and took his first podium finish at the 2018 Moto2 finale in Valencia!

"The third time I wanted to catch up was in MotoGP when I was 21. I didn't feel comfortable and didn't have enough energy to get on the bike and race. I just wanted to stay at home and do nothing," recalls the Honda rider. "But each time I was able to overcome the mental problems with the support of my family and come back all the stronger."