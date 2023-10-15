This is the man to whom Toprak owes his success

Phil Marron has been working as chief technician for Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu for five years. The Northern Irishman gives an interesting insight into his work with the 2021 World Superbike Champion.

The top riders in the World Superbike Championship have close and long-standing relationships with their chief technicians. For Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) it is Giulio Nava, alongside Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) is former racer Pere Riba and for Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) Phil Marron ensures success. It was recently announced that the Northern Irishman is following his protégé to BMW for the 2024 World Superbike Championship.

Marron, who actually aspired to a career as a professional footballer, started out as a sidekick with the Laverty brothers, as Marron is married to their sister. "They had electric blankets around the tyres and one day Michael said to me, 'Take that off and put them together - when I was just there to watch,'" Marron recalls of the early days.

Over time, the trained electronics technician worked his way up from handyman to mechanic to chief technician for Michael and Eugene Laverty and all the way to the World Superbike Championship. After the 2018 season, his career took a turn when he was persuaded by Kenan Sofuoglu to move alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu at Puccetti Kawasaki.

"We got on with broken English, but before that he only worked Italians, so that added to the language barrier. So Toprak and I spent a lot of time together in the first few weeks and I tried to build him up," Marron told an Irish daily. "He's very intelligent and grasps things quickly, but when it came to speaking he just lacked confidence, especially when he had to repeat something. Because of his accent, nine times out of ten people would ask him to repeat something. But he's a shy guy, so he just ended up speaking it less and less."

"Toprak is a lovely lad, there's something really nice and friendly in him. However, he wasn't fit in 2019. We did a race in Buriram in Thailand - extremely high humidity. Everyone was sweating just standing around. He came into the garage after a run and he was as red as this little Clio," Marron pointed to a parked car. "I remember asking if he ever went to the gym. He replied 'I go when it rains - but I don't like it.' How often does it rain where you live? 'Twice a year'. He knows he's funny. First he shows you an expressionless face and then a little grin."

Marron followed the Turk to Yamaha in 2020, and together they won the World Superbike Championship in their second year. The human element played an important role. "I try to keep my crew as calm as possible. Toprak watches the guys working on the bike. If he sees they are hectic, he will be and he can make a mistake," Marron explained. "I heard it a few years ago and it stuck in my mind: If you're rushing, you've either made a mistake or you're going to make a mistake. So everybody should be cool with Toprak in the garage."