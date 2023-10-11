Michael vd Mark (BMW): Retirement was not an option

BMW rider Michael van der Mark has been permanently injured for almost two years. The Dutchman talks about his injured left leg and the thoughts he had during his long injury break.

Michael van der Mark's time of suffering began in March 2022, when he suffered a displaced fracture of the right tibia and fibula while training on a mountain bike a few days before the first test rides. The next setback followed in Estoril on 20 May: after a highsider in FP1, he broke the neck of the femur on his right leg.

Two more highsiders affected the 2023 season: In Mandalika/Indonesia he broke the middle phalanx on the ring and little finger of his left hand, and in Assen the BMW driver suffered a fractured left thigh. It was not until Most that the unlucky rider returned to his M1000RR. Two seventh places in Portimão were his best results since then.

The various injuries and the weeks of recovery time did not leave the 2014 Supersport World Champion unscathed. "It was a long and, above all, a boring time. And it was tough. I don't normally talk about it, but to go through it two years in a row was hard to take," van der Mark admitted to SPEEDWEEK.com. "The leg doesn't hurt anymore, but it limits me a bit when changing direction. Because I've only used one leg for so long, I lack power and the speed. I still have to get used to using it normally. Even today, I don't use it as much as the right leg. It's interesting how the brain controls that and how hard it is to reactivate it for that. I'm still the old Michael and I still want to win. But I have to be patient because I have no other choice."

When asked, the five-time Superbike winner admitted that retirement also crossed his mind. "In a situation like this, most people do say that they don't think about retirement, but that's not true. It just enormously hard to process and even if you don't talk about it, there are moments like that," van der Mark said frankly. "But when I think about the alternative about it - sitting on the sofa, going to work and coming home in the evening - I'd rather keep riding."

Van der Mark will remain with Team ROKiT BMW for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. His team-mate will be Toprak Razgatlioglu, with whom he already shared the garage at Yamaha in 2019.