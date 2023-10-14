Michael vd Mark on Razgatlioglu's BMW deal

In the 2024 World Superbike Championship, the paths of Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu will cross for the second time in Team ROKiT BMW, albeit under different conditions.

When Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu were teammates in the 2020 World Superbike Championship at Pata Yamaha, they were on a par. In fact, at the end of the season, the two were separated by only five World Championship points: Razgatlioglu (228 p.) was fourth in the World Championship, the Dutchman fifth (223 p.) - in the year when the Turk was still riding for the private Kawasaki team Puccetti, by the way, it was the other way round.

Van der Mark then moved to BMW, where their paths will cross again next season in the British ROKiT team. They know and appreciate each other, but now Razgatlioglu is the 2021 Superbike World Champion and 39-time race winner!

The 30-year-old van der Mark sees it positively that he will have one of the best riders as a teammate in Razgatlioglu.



"Toprak is definitely one of the most talented riders, if not the one with the most talent," the five-time winner pointed out. "Seeing him on a BMW next year gives me even more motivation. Also that BMW is pushing so hard, for example with the test team, gives me confidence for the future."