Breakthrough in SBK regulations: Massive changes from 2024 onwards

At the beginning of August, SPEEDWEEK.com reported on Dorna's efforts to adjust the balance system of the World Superbike Championship in order to slow down Ducati star Álvaro Bautista. Now a package of measures has been decided.

Since 2018, there has been a complex balance rule in the production-based world championship. This is intended to ensure balanced performance of the motorbikes and also to help ensure that manufacturers who have fallen behind technically do not have to bring new and expensive homologation models every few years in order to improve.

However, the previous adjustments were not enough to end the dominance of Álvaro Bautista and his Ducati V4R or to enable his rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) to constantly fight for victory with the Spaniard. Because the championship was threatening to lose its appeal, there was a lot of pressure on promoter Dorna to adapt the rules - SPEEDWEEK.com reported on 4 October.

The Superbike Commission, consisting of representatives from Dorna, the FIM and the manufacturers, agreed on changes in several meetings, which are to apply from 2024, but in some cases also later. The proposals were approved by the Permanent Bureau and are thus deemed to have been decided.

As early as next season, there will be a minimum weight for rider and motorbike. This combined weight was already planned for 2023, but was overturned by the Permanent Bureau shortly before the start of the season in February. This body consists of only two people: Dorna managing director Carmelo Ezpeleta and FIM president Jorge Viegas. The weight has not yet been communicated and does not have to be identical for each combination. In the Supersport World Championship, for example, the combined weight for the Ducati V2 was set at 244 kg, for all other manufacturers at 239 kg.

The already known rev limit, which was previously reviewed every three meetings, is being redefined. What is new: The limit set at the beginning of the season will not be adjusted during the year from next year onwards, but will remain the same until the end of the season (a reduction is only possible in exceptional cases). In 2023 it could be seen, especially at Kawasaki, that further optimisations are necessary for an effective increase of the revs.

Also from next season onwards, the fuel tank capacity will be reduced from 24 to 21 litres. This will inevitably lead to a reduction in power, which is also intended to improve safety. After all, the camber spaces of the race tracks are becoming increasingly too small for the ever faster motorbikes.

For 2025, it is planned to establish a balance system via the petrol flow rate. For this purpose, two motorbikes from each manufacturer will be equipped with corresponding sensors in the coming year in order to collect data for the development of a system. The advantage of this method compared to a limitation of the tank content is that the power reduction is always the same: no matter whether it is over a flying lap in qualifying, in the sprint race or in the main race, when the riders are on the road with completely different amounts of petrol. This should also be understood as a motivation for the factories to improve the efficiency of their power units.

But that's not all: crankshafts and balancer shafts, which previously had to be the same as the standard part, may be made up to 20 per cent lighter or heavier from 2024. The modified component must be approved by the FIM.

In addition, the balance system will no longer be checked every three events in future, but every two. The approval of concession and super concession parts is done in draft form one month before the first use and two weeks before the technical scrutineering in detail.

There will be another meeting of the Superbike Commission on 28 October to discuss further changes to the regulations.