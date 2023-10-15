One victory missing: Johnny Rea wants to outstrip Agostini

A win for Jonathan Rea at the 2023 World Superbike Championship finale in Jerez is difficult, but not impossible to achieve. It would make the Kawasaki rider the sole record holder and legend Giacomo Agostini number two.

Victory in the first round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Most was Jonathan Rea's 119th triumph in the top category of the production-based world championship. Add to that three victories in the Supersport World Championship, and the six-time World Champion holds 122 World Championship victories - an incredible achievement!

On that 29th July in the Czech Republic, the 36-year-old drew level with Italian Giacomo Agostini, who achieved seven 350cc World Championship and eight 500cc World Championship titles in the 1960s and 1970s and also celebrated 122 victories in these two categories.

Rea could therefore become the sole record holder at the season finale in Jerez! "I know and chase that statistic," said the Kawasaki rider in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com, who is not very confident for the race weekend on 28/29 October at the Spanish track, however. "The title is not possible, but it would be nice to win another race. In Most I took the opportunity, while in Portimão I missed a good opportunity in the Superpole race. But I feel like it was my last chance to win with Kawasaki as I don't have big expectations for Jerez."