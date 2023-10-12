Axel Bassani to Kawasaki - Rea was not in the loop

Jonathan Rea's switch to Yamaha for the 2024 World Superbike Championship was a bombshell. When it came to signing his successor, the record world champion was left in the dark.

With Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, two of the three currently best Superbike riders are changing fronts for next season. Even more surprising than Razgatlioglu's departure from Yamaha was Rea's departure from Kawasaki - since 2015, the contract extension had been a formality, six world championship titles and 104 victories had been won together and the Northern Irishman's relationship with the team was considered unshakeable.

But in 2023, Rea has only managed two wins so far and is 216 points (!) behind leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and 156 points behind Razgatlioglu in second place as World Championship third. When it became clear that Kawasaki would not bring a new ZX-10RR for 2024, the Northern Irishman took to his heels.

As a successor, Kawasaki decided against an established winning rider, but instead relied on youth with Axel Bassani. The 24-year-old is the best privateer and ranks fifth one meeting before the end of the season. On 29 September, the Bassani deal became official.

"I found out just an hour before when the team boss sent me a message," Rea told WorldSBK. "To ride in a factory team is a nice opportunity for him. I saw him in the paddock and told him, 'You're going to get a great squad!' It's a really great team and excellent people.' He's got a big job ahead of him, for sure. He has to work hard and I wish him good luck."