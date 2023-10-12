Remy Gardner (25): "See bright future in SBK World Championship".

After a disappointing season in MotoGP, Remy Gardner moved to GRT Yamaha in the World Superbike Championship paddock for 2023. The Australian feels pretty well taken care of here in every respect.

As the 2021 Moto2 World Champion and MotoGP rider, expectations were high for Remy Gardner in his first season in the World Superbike Championship. But at the beginning of the season, the 25-year-old still struggled a bit and was overshadowed by his team-mate Dominique Aegerter.

That has changed in the meantime: In Portimão, with sixth places in the first race and Superpole race his best SBK meeting so far, Gardner overtook the Swiss in the overall standings and goes into the season finale in Jerez on the last weekend of October in tenth place in the World Championship.

The Australian does not regret his decision to switch to the private Yamaha team GRT in the near-series world championship in the slightest. "Frankly, I'm really happy here," Remy assured. "I like riding the bike - you can ride it like a normal rider. On these bikes you don't have to be like a robot to ride it, like on the GP bike, always like on rails. It's quite nice!"

Gardner also likes the format with more races on the weekend, but fewer meetings. "It's just also nice to be able to spend a bit more time at home and do other things that are fun. I see a bright future here in the Superbike paddock," said the Yamaha rider. "I hope next year will be a really good one. We can have a really strong season. Right now we are working towards exactly that, trying to get a good base for 2024. We need to improve our pace, and especially our qualifying. That's one thing I'm still struggling with."

Gardner renewed his contract with Yamaha at the beginning of September for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. His teammate will again be Dominique Aegerter.