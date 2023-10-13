Álvaro Bautista (Ducati): Diet was yesterday

It is clear who the combined total weight in the 2024 World Superbike Championship regulations will affect. For 24-time season winner Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), this also has a positive side.

When the FIM communicated changes to the 2024 World Superbike Championship regulations on Wednesday, the relief was palpable among Álvaro Bautista's opponents. The Spaniard is the smallest and lightest rider, the superior acceleration of his Ducati was attributed to this fact. The combined total weight should reduce the difference to heavier riders like Scott Redding (BMW) or Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) to a minimum.

As the name suggests, the combined total weight is calculated by adding the motorbike and the rider together, whereby a minimum weight applies to the motorbike as before. If the total weight falls below the stipulated minimum, additional weight must be added. The placement of the ballast must be presented and approved during the mandatory technical inspection.

Bautista vehemently affirms that his low weight has more disadvantages than advantages. The 38-year-old reacted to the announcement of the new regulations with an ironic post on social media. The picture is probably meant to say: Diet was yesterday!