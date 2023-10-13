Lorenzo Baldassarri (Yamaha): Return to Moto2

After the 2021 season, Lorenzo Baldassarri moved from Moto2 to the paddock of the production-based world championship. The Italian returns next weekend, swapping his Yamaha R1 for a Fantic Kalex.

Lorenzo Baldassarri raced in Moto2 between 2014 and 2021 and finished fifth in the 2018 World Championship, his best season. But with only three championship points in his final year, the Italian failed to find a new team and switched to the Yamaha team Evan Bros in the Supersport World Championship. With four wins, 16 podiums and as runner-up (behind Dominique Aegerter), he earned promotion to the 2023 World Superbike Championship with GMT94 Yamaha.

But of all the rookies, Baldassarri has struggled the most. He only made it into the points in ten of 33 races, 12th place in the Superpole race at Misano his best finish. Of the permanent contenders, the Yamaha rider brings up the rear with 15 points as WRC 19th, one meeting before the end of the season. Baldassarri has not yet had an offer for the World Superbike Championship for 2024.

So an offer from Fantic came at the right time to replace the injured Celestino Vietti at the Moto2 meeting at the Mandalika Circuit. The contact came about through chief technician Jairo Carriles, with whom Baldassarri celebrated five victories in the intermediate GP category. For the Italian, it is a good opportunity to get his name remembered in the MotoGP paddock.

"I thank Fantic for the opportunity and I can't wait to take it," said Baldassarri. "I will push hard and do my best to get the best possible result. It's going to be a hot weekend in Indonesia so we'll see if we can push or progress in the early rounds."