Surprising turn of events: Michael Rinaldi's future is fixed

In mid-July, Michael Rinaldi learned that he would lose his place in the Ducati factory team after this season and would have to look for a new employer for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. Now the decision has been made.

Michael Rinaldi rode for three years in the Ducati factory team Aruba.it and during this time he claimed four victories and 20 podium finishes. The 27-year-old is the only one besides the three leading figures Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) to have won a race since 2022. But for Ducati that is too little, Rinaldi always struggled with the pressure and his results sometimes fell short of his undoubted talent. That's why Supersport World Champion Nicolo Bulega will get the chance to ride alongside Bautista next year.

Since mid-July, Rinaldi's management has been scrutinising the promising possibilities for 2024. For a long time, the man from Rimini had hoped for a place in the Honda factory team, but things will continue there with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

Talks with Yamaha Europe and the Puccetti team were well advanced. He would have received a factory contract from Yamaha and had good prospects there, but would have been placed in Team GMT94.

Puccetti would have been very tempted by a move to Ducati, but Kawasaki made the team an interesting offer and promised factory bikes for 2024. Kawasaki did not want Rinaldi in the factory team and Axel Bassani, who had come from Motocorsa Ducati, was chosen instead. So it is not surprising that a ZX-10RR in the Puccetti team is not the first choice for Michael Ruben.

Rinaldi opted for the most promising option from a sporting point of view - and stays with Ducati!



The last place still available was in the Motocorsa team. Owner Lorenzo Mauri had announced in Portimao that he wanted to test with two riders at the first winter test in Jerez at the beginning of November, SPEEDWEEK.com learned that he was talking about Philipp Öttl and Loris Baz.

Now the tide has surprisingly turned and Mauri reached an agreement with Rinaldi - also because of his sponsor Aruba. Charming for both parties: With Rinaldi, the team boss gets a rider who has the best connections to the factory in Bologna and also to the factory team. And the five-time race winner can continue to ride the fastest bike in the field, which he knows inside out after five years. Bassani has made it to the podium six times in his three years with the team, and as a privateer he has finished in the top six an astonishing 41 times.

Rinaldi has clear ideas for 2024: "We know how strong the Ducati package is. When I ride a Ducati in another team, I know what we can do. We know that in the last seasons the top 3 - Johnny, Toprak and Alvaro - made the difference because they are hard riders to beat. I want to join the trio of titans and look forward to having a place to beat them again next year."

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:

Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing:

GMT94:



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE:



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR).

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti:

Orelac:

Pedercini:



Fat = officially confirmed