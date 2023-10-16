Despite MotoGP confusion: Now the Honda duo is in place

For months, the planned switch of Honda's MotoGP star Marc Marquez to Ducati paralysed the transfer market and threw the Japanese manufacturer into chaos. This also had an impact on the World Superbike team.

Back in August, SPEEDWEEK.com reported that the Honda Racing Corporation, responsible for all factory appearances of the largest motorbike manufacturer, would extend the contracts with the two Superbike factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

But because MotoGP giant Marc Marquez kept Honda waiting for months with his decision to move to a Ducati team in 2024, nothing was set in stone. Lacking strong available riders, Honda at times considered bringing Lecuona back to the MotoGP World Championship. The Spaniard was used as a substitute five times this year, but failed to score any points and did not impress anyone with his performances.

The idea of having Iker Lecuona ride in the glorious Repsol Honda factory team in 2024 alongside former world champion Joan Mir at the very least makes the responsible managers sick to their stomachs. For LCR Honda team boss Lucio Cecchinello and his sponsors, Lecuona is not appealing either.

HRC is therefore looking for another solution - and has set its sights on RNF-Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira. Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola and RNF team headmaster Razlan Razali strongly denied the switch rumours about Oliveira on Thursday before the Mandalika GP when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com. Miguel has a watertight contract, they stressed.

But for HRC, the Oliveira issue is not off the table. Nor for the six-time MotoGP winner. Asked last weekend if he agreed with Rivola and Razali and would actually have to ride for Aprilia in 2024, Oliveira said succinctly: "No, that's not true."

Oliveira is tempted by a move to Repsol Honda, where he could collect an annual fee of 3 to 5 million euros and even buy his way out of Aprilia. There are plenty of examples of terminated contracts in the MotoGP World Championship; most recently, record Superbike champion Jonathan Rea made headlines when he signed with Yamaha for 2024 despite a valid contract with Kawasaki.

With Lecuona no longer an option for Honda in the MotoGP class, the way is clear for him to remain with the factory Superbike team, where he will ride alongside fellow Spaniard Xavi Vierge for the third season.

"I'm not involved in the MotoGP planning," HRC Superbike team manager Leon Camier told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It has always been our aim to continue with both riders."



This means that all 14 factory bikes from the five manufacturers BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha have been filled for 2024.

Aruba.it Ducati: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)



Pata Yamaha Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT Yamaha: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)



Honda: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)



BMW Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action BMW: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)