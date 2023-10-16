Bautista: Honda would have broadened Rinaldi's horizons

Michael Ruben Rinaldi spent his entire Superbike career on Ducati and will remain loyal to the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale in 2024. Alvaro Bautista thinks that he could have learned something elsewhere.

Because MotoGP star Marc Marquez kept his future a secret for months, the transfer market was blocked. Honda was considering bringing Superbike factory rider Iker Lecuona back to the premier class if Marquez fled to Ducati - which later became reality.

If the managers of the Honda Racing Corporation had decided to take this step, there would have been a vacancy in the factory Superbike team. The entire SBK paddock knew this, and accordingly many pilots speculated on this lucrative seat.

The best chance would have been Michael Rinaldi, who after three years in the Ducati factory team (4 victories, 20 podiums) has to make way for the up-and-coming Supersport champion Nicolo Canepa.

But Honda will continue in the 2024 World Superbike Championship with the two current riders Xavi Vierge and Lecuona. That's because it dawned on HRC managers during Lecuona's five MotoGP outings this season as a substitute rider that he is not the right man for the glorious Repsol team. And LCR Honda team boss Lucio Cecchinello doesn't want him either.

Rinaldi had offers from Yamaha for a place in a satellite team and from Kawasaki Puccetti, but opted for the most promising option in sporting terms with Team Motocorsa Ducati.

"Honda would not have been a bad choice for him," says world champion and world championship leader Alvaro Bautista, who rode for the Japanese factory team in 2020 and 2021. "Honda is a big factory, they are working to improve the bike."

The 38-year-old has made the move from Ducati to Honda, sweetened by a rumoured annual fee of one million euros. But even the brilliant Bautista, on the Ducati V4R he took 56 wins and 83 podiums in three years, could only scrape out a meagre three third places on the Honda. Nevertheless, Bautista describes the two years with Honda as instructive and is convinced that he would not have his current class without the experience gained back then.

"The Honda rides very differently to the Ducati," the Spaniard told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Michael's goal should have been to be the best Honda rider. At Honda he could learn more about other bikes, not just the Ducati. Then he would get a better view of the differences in this paddock."

Rinaldi and his management have let it slip several times that they would have dared to take the step with Honda. Not only would the job have been financially interesting, but it would have kept the 27-year-old in the prestigious circle of factory riders, which would have helped him in future negotiations.

With Motocorsa Ducati, he has a bike capable of winning in 2024 - Honda could not have offered him that. So the fact that he didn't get an HRC contract is also a good thing for Rinaldi.

Riders and teams in the 2024 World Superbike Championship:

Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing:

GMT94:



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE:



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti:

Orelac:

Pedercini:



Fat = officially confirmed