Dominique Aegerter is now also available with 0.0 percent

For several years, the Aare Brewery from Bargen in Switzerland has been part of the circle of supporters of superbike ace Dominique Aegerter. Now the Yamaha rider is beaming from a bottle of non-alcoholic beer.

The Aare Brewery is a young company. The first barrel was tapped in Bargen, Switzerland, in 2006. It is not far from the small municipality to the German border, but also not far to Dominique Aegerter's place of residence. Aare Brauerei has been the personal sponsor of the two-time Supersport World Champion since 2022, but owner Cesare Gallina and Aegerter have known and appreciated each other for much longer - they recently had a cooking duel that ended in a draw.

The alcohol-free Aare beer is the newest variety of the private brewery, and who could be a better advertising medium than an athlete like Dominique Aegerter. So our former colleague Matthias Dubach (now Blick) noticed a special edition of the 'Drink & Drive 0%' variant in his local supermarket. On the label was a picture of the Yamaha rider, even his race number 77 was immortalised. And apparently the 33-year-old also supplies his GRT team with the refreshing drink at the race weekends.

Of course, Aare beer will also be on tap at Aegerter's end-of-season party. The event will take place on 4 November at Campus Perspektiven near Huttwil; a free shuttle service from the railway station has been arranged. The barbecue will be fired up from 6 pm, followed by various live acts and music from DJ Castle and Tom-s DJ from 9 pm. Fans and supporters of Dominique Aegerter can stock up on souvenirs in the fan shop.

Before that, however, the 33-year-old still has to contest the 2023 Superbike World Championship season finale in Jerez. The rider from Rohrbach currently occupies 11th place in the overall standings, but is only two points off 8th place.