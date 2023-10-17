Lorenzo Baldassarri: Moto2 fairing smashed up

For Lorenzo Baldassarri, the fire mission at the Moto2 meeting at the Mandalika Circuit also served to show himself in the GP paddock. The Yamaha rider does not yet have an offer for the 2024 World Superbike Championship.

Apart from the hopelessly overmatched Oliver König (Orelac Kawasaki), Lorenzo Baldassarri is the taillight of the permanent participants in the 2023 World Superbike Championship as World Championship 19th with just 15 points. The Italian is riding his first season in the top category of the production-based world championship, as is his Yamaha team GMT94.

All of this year's Yamaha riders are contracted with Yamaha Europe. The contracts with Andrea Locatelli, Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner have already been extended, and Jonathan Rea has been signed as the successor to Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has switched to BMW. Bradley Ray is also set to continue. However, the 2022 Supersport World Championship runner-up has so far failed to convince Yamaha racing boss Andrea Dosoli.

For Baldassarri, the offer from Fantic therefore came at the right time to replace the injured Celestino Vietti at the Moto2 meeting at the Mandalika Circuit. The 26-year-old contested 136 races in the intermediate GP category between 2014 and 2021, scoring five wins and twelve podiums. A return to the Moto2 World Championship would be a conceivable alternative for Baldassarri.

But as 25th on the grid, it was difficult for the Italian to shine. On the eighth lap, lying in 21st place, Baldassarri crashed into the fairing of his Fantic after a rear wheel slide, which broke massively. At least the Yamaha rider brought his bike home in 23rd place.

"The bike is a spectacle," Baldassarri praised. "I enjoyed the race, even though I broke my disc in a highsider crash on the second lap. Then I fought in the group before losing the front and almost crashing again. We had good pace and I am very sorry for the problem with the fairing. After that, the only worry was to finish the race."