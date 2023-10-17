SBK calendar 2024: Date for Phillip Island is fixed

The first date of the 2024 World Superbike Championship has been set. The season opener will traditionally take place in Australia at the picturesque Phillip Island racetrack.

While the provisional calendar for MotoGP 2024 was already published in September, promoter Dorna has at best provided a framework for the Superbike World Championship.

One constant, however, is the meeting on Phillip Island. The Australian circuit traditionally hosts the season opener, only because of the official restriction during the Corona pandemic there was no meeting in Australia in 2021, in 2022 the iconic track moved to the end of the season. Since this year, Phillip Island has returned to its traditional place on the last weekend in February, which it has held since 2009.

It will be the same in 2024: As confirmed by the Australian federation, the Down-Under circuit, which is very popular with riders, will host the season opener of the series-based world championship from 23 to 25 February. This announcement marks the start of ticket sales.

As before, the Superbike and Supersport World Championships will compete in Australia. Then Toprak Razgatlioglu will contest his first race weekend with BMW and Jonathan Rea will make his debut with Yamaha. As the 300 series only takes place on European tracks, the supporting programme therefore includes races from the national series (ASBK).

"We are looking forward to presenting the fastest ASBK riders again. It is a unique opportunity for them to fight for victory in front of the eyes of the World Superbike Championship," said Peter Doyle from the Australian federation. "Just as Aussies like Troy Corser, Troy Bayliss, Chris Vermeulen, Karl Muggeridge and Andrew Pitt once did before winning titles in Superbike and Supersport World Championship."