Not only top speed & performance: new marketing needed

For the entire 2023 season, the manufacturers Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia and KTM have been discussing the technical regulations of the MotoGP World Championship for 2027 to 2032. The basic ideas behind this are to reduce engine power and not let costs get any higher.

On the fastest racetracks, the MotoGP class now reaches over 360 km/h, and hardly any gravel is designed for such peak values. The superbikes are not much slower: the record is held by Tom Sykes with 339.5 km/h, ridden in FP2 at Monza 2012 on a Kawasaki ZX-10R.

Since the run-out zones cannot be extended at will, which is also associated with high costs, the world federation FIM and promoter Dorna are working together with the manufacturers to slow down the machines in the top categories MotoGP and SBK.

In contrast to the past, this is no longer to be done in the superbikes solely by setting the maximum revs, but from 2024 by reducing the tank capacity from 24 to 21 litres and from 2025 additionally by the permitted fuel consumption - the flow rate will then be controlled by means of a sensor. In this way, not only can superior motorbikes be throttled, but racing will also gain in relevance for the manufacturers. Because then technologies have to be developed that are important for sustainability.

"We have to accept that motorbikes sold for the road today are much faster than ten years ago," Yamaha's road racing manager Andrea Dosoli told SPEEDWEEK.com in an exclusive interview. "Safety on the race tracks, on the other hand, has not improved. We have to find a way for the future that makes the bikes a bit slower without penalising the commercial strategies of the manufacturers. The bikes have to be limited in some way to meet the safety realities."

"Production bikes today reach such amazing speeds that we wonder if our customers or even amateur racers are able to handle the top performance," added the Italian. "We probably need to rethink our marketing. Instead of top speed and maximum power, we should focus on how good the bike is. Then we talk about efficiency, handiness and the feeling on the bike. That you can enjoy riding not only when you have your knee on the asphalt in the corner."