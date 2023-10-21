Racing with production bikes: Ducati dominates

At the race weekend in Portimão/Portugal, Ducati secured both of this year's 2023 Constructors' titles in both the Supersport and Superbike World Championships. On the same weekend, Nicolò Bulega won the riders' world championship in the Supersport class on Ducati Panigale V2, while Álvaro Bautista extended his lead in the Superbikes to 60 points, taking his 56th race win on the Ducati Panigale V4R. Ducati has been fielding the Panigale V4R in the World Superbike Championship since 2019, while the Italian manufacturer has been competing in the Supersport World Championship with the Panigale V2 since 2022.

In view of these successes, it is clear that Ducati emphasises the importance of racing with production machines for the development and improvement of the production bikes and suggests that there is little difference between the successful racing bikes and the Ducatis that anyone can buy from the dealer.

In the World Superbike Championship, which has been contested since 1988, Ducati has won the Constructors' Championship 19 times, with all the other participating brands together winning the remaining 17 Constructors' titles. When the World Superbike Championship was introduced, machines with twin-cylinder engines were given a displacement advantage. The Japanese manufacturers competed with 750cc four-cylinder machines against the supposedly hopeless two-cylinder machines, which were supposed to enrich the World Championship acoustically with 1000 cc.

As is well known, things turned out differently: Ducati developed competitive to at times superior motorbikes with V2 engines, starting in 1988 with the 851, with which the Frenchman Raymond Roche brought the first world championship title for Ducati in the Superbike category in 1990. In the following years, the Superbike World Championship temporarily degenerated into the Ducati Cup, which did not change significantly when, from 2003, four-cylinder motorbikes with 1000 cc were also allowed to compete.

From 2008, the V2 machines were granted more displacement (1200cc twins against 1000cc four-cylinders), but this only gave Ducati a brief advantage. Jonathan Rea's six-year winning streak on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR began in 2015. Ducati had long since entered the MotoGP World Championship with a V4 engine, but it was not until 2018 that the Bologna-based company decided to abandon the V2 engine and instead develop a completely new, purchasable sports bike with a V4 engine - the Panigale V4. Logically, they also contested the Superbike World Championship with it from 2019. Because the mass-produced model, the V4S, had 1103 cc and was therefore not homologation-capable, they built the V4R, which was optimised for the World Superbike Championship and also exhausted the regulations in terms of purchase price. After a dry spell of ten years, Álvaro Bautista finally won the World Superbike Championship again for Ducati in 2022 on the V4R.

In 2012, Ducati was taken over by Audi (from the Volkswagen Group). At the same time, the last supposedly indispensable features of sporty Ducati were abandoned: The rattling, plucking dry clutches that only sturdy craftsmen's paws could operate disappeared, as did the lattice tube frames, which were costly to manufacture. With the switch from the V2 to the V4 from 2018, traditionalists and industry insiders predicted the demise of the brand. However, this had already failed to materialise when Ducati dispensed with the character-forming, sluggish and bitchy round-slide carburettors or the grating vertical-shaft valve gearboxes and expanded into the cruiser and touring enduro segments. The only remaining unique selling point from the 1970s is the desmodromic valve timing, and even this is not universal on all models. Although there are Ducati traditionalists who dislike the current models, they are clearly in the minority.

Before the ten-year drought, Carlos Checa won the Superbike World Championship in 2011 on the 1089R. In the same year, Ducati sold 42,200 bikes. In 2022 it was 61,562 - an increase of 46 percent! 2023 is expected to be another record year. In the 1970s, when the iconic models were built with a propeller shaft V2, Ducati sold around 5,000 motorbikes a year and was at times under state administration due to costs getting out of hand.

Commercially, things went steadily uphill in the years without Superbike titles. After all, Casey Stoner became MotoGP world champion on Ducati in 2007, and Franceso Bagnaia did the same in 2022. This could lead to the view that success in racing is not indispensable for the economic success of a motorbike manufacturer with a sporting image, although Ducati once again emphasises the importance of racing after this year's successes. "At Ducati and Ducati Corse, we can count on outstanding technicians whose commitment keeps the "Made in Italy" designation at the top of the racing rankings with production-based motorbikes," says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, in this regard. "Thanks to the transfer of knowledge from racing to production, we can offer our enthusiasts the best in terms of technology and emotion."