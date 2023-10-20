Loris Baz (30): Last resort Endurance World Championship?

By signing Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW had one rider too many under contract for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. Falling through the rust is Loris Baz, who rides for Bonovo action this year.

It was a luxury problem that BMW had got itself into with the surprising signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu. Because with the 2021 World Champion, Michael van der Mark, Scott Redding, Garrett Gerloff and Loris Baz, five strong riders had a contract for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. For various reasons, the separation from the Frenchman took place.

For Baz, there are hardly any attractive alternatives in the production-based world championship. The 30-year-old was in discussion at times with the Ducati team Motocorsa, but the competitive V4R was secured by Michael Rinaldi. Baz will have to look for a job outside the World Superbike Championship.

One option that would always be a possibility is to compete in the Endurance World Championship. "I love Endurance, I was one of the first young lads to get into Endurance in 2011 - I really love it," Baz asserted. "I watch every race and I've always said I'd love to do World Superbike and Endurance together. It's hard to put it together, but I'm sure I'll be back one day."

The BMW rider was a reserve rider at this year's Bol d'Or finale. However, he did not get to race. "It was a super nice experience and great to be with the team. I just tried to do a good job as a fourth driver, as I was asked to do. I like to be at a race with my friend Jérémy [Guarnoni] anyway and try to help him," Baz told us. "BMW then also needed help for the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing team in the Superstock class to try and get the title for them. That was a last-minute call. I was really looking forward to it because it would have been really great to race with Kenny [Foray] and Loïc [Arbel]. But unfortunately there was a technical problem at the start of the race."

However, the Endurance World Championship alone with its four events would not be sufficient employment for an athlete like Baz. A strong national series like the BSB or MotoAmerica would be conceivable as a supplement.