Troy Corser on BMW: At Brands Hatch at the age of 51

Last weekend, the season finale of the British Superbike series took place at Brands Hatch. In the supporting programme, Troy Corser on a BMW F900 caused a stir in the stands.

The BMW F900 Cup has only existed since this year and only in Great Britain and enjoys great popularity. The field of participants is so large that two heat races are held. The top 16 qualify directly for the main race, and four further starting places are awarded in the last-chance race.

The field of participants is a colourful mix of young and experienced pilots - among them Michael Rutter. At 51 years of age, the Englishman is having a ball in the one-make cup and has finished on the podium several times. Also at 51 years of age, Troy Corser, a two-time Superbike World Champion, made his debut in the F900 Cup at the finale at Brands Hatch last weekend.

At first, the 33-time race winner and 43-time pole setter had to get used to the bike and, after only one free practice session in the wet qualifying session, did not get beyond 14th place. "The bike is manageable and rides great - only the gear ratio was a bit too short," Corser grinned.

In the heat race, the Australian easily qualified fifth for the main race and finished eighth. There is still a lot of speed in Troy Corser!

The first F900 Cup was won by Richard Cooper.