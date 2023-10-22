Late honour for Bayliss and Corser in Australia

Troy Bayliss and Troy Corser not only have the same first name, they also come from the Australian state of New South Wales. At the same time, the Superbike World Champions are honoured in their home country.

Australian racers have shaped the history of the World Superbike Championship. Troy Corser was the first Australian to win the world championship in 1996 with Ducati, and in 2005 he won a second title with Suzuki. For a long time, the 51-year-old led the statistics with the most race starts (377) and the most poles (43). In the meantime, Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes have surpassed the old warhorse from Wollolong. Three titles with Ducati were won by Taree-born Troy Bayliss, in 2001, 2006 and 2008, and the 54-year-old is still one of the most popular racers today.

Wollolong and Taree are located in New South Wales (NSW), the second most densely populated state in Australia. NSW is more than twice the size of Germany, but has only eight instead of 80 million inhabitants.

Bayliss and Corser started their careers in the Motorcycling NSW association, an organisation like the local motorsport associations of the ADAC in this country. The merits of the two superbike legends are now being honoured. In a ceremony on 11 November, they will be inducted into the 'Motorcycling NSW Hall of Fame'.

For those wondering why the induction is only happening now: The Hall of Fame was only established this year!

A total of 13 riders from the road racing, motocross and speedway disciplines will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, including MotoGP/500cc World Champions Casey Stoner and Wayne Gardner.

"We are incredibly proud to honour these 13 exceptional individuals - it is a momentous occasion for our organisation," said Motorcycling NSW's Daniel Rushworth. "These legends have excelled and reached the pinnacle in their respective disciplines around the world. Their dedication, achievements and tireless efforts have not only enriched the sport, but also serve as an inspiration to riders of all ages and generations. Their every journey is a testament to the passion, courage and relentless pursuit of excellence."