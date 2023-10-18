Official: Andrea Iannone with Ducati in SBK World Championship

It has been an open secret for months, now Team Go Eleven Ducati has confirmed: 34-year-old Andrea Iannone will contest the 2024 World Superbike Championship for them, taking Philipp Öttl's place.

Andrea Iannone's four-year doping ban, which he received for taking the banned substance drostanolone after the Sepang GP on 3 November 2019, ends on 16 December 2023.



The now 34-year-old has been making intensive efforts to return to professional racing since 2022, and talks with Team Go Eleven Ducati, for whom German Philipp Öttl is riding this season, became concrete last July.

Iannone can count on the support of Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna. "Andrea is a rider who was important for me at the beginning of my Ducati time," the Italian told SPEEDWEEK.com. "He has already won races for me in the 125cc World Championship. But more importantly, he was at Ducati when I started there at the end of 2013. He subsequently ensured the first Ducati MotoGP win since 2010 at Spielberg in 2016. I'm a man who is grateful for those merits and respects them."

The Go-Eleven team has just confirmed the signing of the 13-time GP winner (1 MotoGP) for the 2024 World Superbike Championship.



"I have waited a long time for this moment and I am finally back on the right track I have spent my life on," Iannone shared. "I thank Gigi Dall'Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Claudio Domenicali, Marco Zambenedetti and the entire Go-Eleven team for their trust. With their support, I have rediscovered the enthusiasm I had as a kid. I am exhilarated."

Zambenedetti, Ducati Corse's Technical Coordinator for the World Superbike Championship, noted, "I am delighted that Andrea is returning to Ducati. He is a talented rider who still has a lot to give to the sport. After such a long break, it will be important to give him the time he needs to become one with the bike again. He will have an experienced team by his side that will support him in the best possible way. I can't wait to see him on track with all the other riders."

Iannone's doping ban does not expire until 16 December 2023, but in the FIM Motorcycle World Federation's anti-doping code, which follows World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, there is paragraph 10.14.2. which states in summary that a rider may return to training two months before the expiry of the punishment - so from 17 October 2023.

In the meantime, Go Eleven has received confirmation from WADA that they interpret the rules the same way, Iannone will be allowed to attend the first winter test on 31 October and 1 November at the Circuito de Jerez, where he will ride the SBK race version of the Panigale V4R for the first time.

It is unclear what will happen to Öttl in terms of sport. After the possibility with Motocorsa Ducati was ruined, the Bavarian is looking at various other options, including remaining in the World Superbike Championship with a Yamaha team.

Riders and teams in the 2024 World Superbike Championship:

Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing:

GMT94:



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE:



BMW:

Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti:

Orelac:

Pedercini:



Fat = officially confirmed