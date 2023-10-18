Andrea Iannone - "Right dose of madness and courage".

Go Eleven could not resist the temptation to sign Andrea Iannone for the 2024 World Superbike Championship, a rider whose name is regularly bandied about in the Italian media. Through many an escapade or even an appearance on "Dancing Stars", the 34-year-old with the meaningful nickname "The Maniac" has become known far beyond motorsport circles and is a regular guest on TV shows. Iannone is also in a relationship with the pop singer Elodie, who is very well known in Italy.

Iannone is a controversial character not only because of his four-year doping ban, which ends on 16 December 2023. He will be a talking point, which will bring additional attention to the Go-Eleven team and the World Superbike Championship. What is questionable is what he can still achieve in sporting terms after such a long break. His talent is undisputed, he did not ride for the MotoGP factory teams of Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia for no reason and took one victory and eleven podium places. But time passes quickly in top-level sport.

"Since its foundation, Go Eleven has tried to achieve more and more important goals, with the switch to Ducati we have come closer to our desire," team owner Gianni Ramello told us on the occasion of Iannone's signing. "Although we are a private team, we have taken one victory, several podiums and once won the Team Independent classification. Now we have to take another step, this time it will be a fascinating and difficult one. Andrea has proved over the years that not only is he fast and really talented, he is also a public figure."

"The challenge is even more stimulating because we are taking the chance to have Iannone return to a world championship after a four-year break," said the Go-Eleven boss. "We made this decision because we believe in the rider's potential and we are sure that he will give his best to achieve great results. I can only congratulate Andrea for choosing to join our team. And also for showing the courage to face this new challenge, which is by no means easy."

Team manager Denis Sacchetti added: "We have worked hard to make this dream a reality and have wanted to shout it to the world for some time, but the creation of such an important project is not easy and must be carefully structured. 'The Maniac' has decided to get back into the game, it's not for everyone. It's a brave decision after so long without racing, to some it may seem crazy. But the right dose of madness and courage can lead to great achievements, any bet. When we started talking to him, we were impressed by his determination, courage and desire to get back to doing what he loves. I saw in his eyes the desire and the need to race motorbikes. Like a child who wants to play again and obliterates everything that is going on around him because he just wants to play again - he has no other thoughts at that moment. We know it's not going to be easy, that we're going to have to work hard and suffer, but that awareness unites us even more and spurs us on even more."

Iannone will make his debut with Team Go Eleven Ducati during the first winter test on 31 October and 1 November at Jerez in southern Spain.