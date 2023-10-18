Crankshaft weight: Small passage, big effect

Because the manufacturers involved in the World Superbike Championship pursue very different philosophies with their production motorbikes, they will be given significantly more technical freedom in one respect from 2024.

From 2014 to 2022, the technical regulations in the World Superbike Championship became increasingly close to series production, only then were the concession and super concession parts introduced - modifications to the engine and chassis that a manufacturer is awarded if it continues to be unsuccessful.

The fact that certain components in the engine could only be modified minimally or not at all, and thus the engine character was largely fixed, caused Tom Sykes, for example, a lot of trouble.

In 2012, the Englishman lost the title fight by half a point (!) to Max Biaggi and Aprilia. In 2013 Sykes became world champion, the following year he lost the title by six points to Aprilia factory rider Sylvain Guintoli. Then the rules were rewritten and the Kawasaki ZX-10R could no longer be adapted to Sykes' extreme stop-and-go riding style from 2014 onwards, as it had been in the previous two years.

Sykes is an extreme example of how a rider suffered from a manufacturer's lack of technical leeway and was therefore no longer able to develop his full potential. The 2013 world champion was always a friend of light crankshafts.

Other riders would like to have a heavier crankshaft than the one installed in the homologated production model of their racing machine. For example, the BMW teams keep hearing that the problem with the lack of grip on the rear wheel is related to the crankshaft being too light.

From 2024, the manufacturers will have more freedom in this respect: In future, crankshafts and balance shafts may be made up to 20 per cent lighter or heavier, but the modified component must be approved in advance by the FIM.

The background to this step is that the manufacturers pursue very different philosophies in the development of their superbikes: While some trim their machines unconditionally for racetrack use, for others the focus is on everyday suitability for ordinary consumers.

"We basically found out that there are different types of machines in our championship," explained SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla. "Some manufacturers follow trends and bring a new model every two years that is designed for pure performance improvement. Others have frozen further development because of their marketing strategies or interests. Today all these machines have so much engine power that it's no longer about extra power, but about better rideability and lower tyre wear."

"In the past, the FIM and Dorna tried to make the bike more production-like," added the Spaniard. "What escaped us a little bit due to lack of information from the manufacturers is that some have stopped development since 2017 or 2018. The rules have always been that only certain changes could be made to the engine and chassis. When some manufacturers stopped their development, we reached a point where they needed better drivability. That is why in the future we will allow more leeway for changes to the engine, but these parts provided by the manufacturers or their partners will always be subject to cost control. Today, the manufacturers are at different levels. It is not a question of raising the overall level, but of closing the gap to the best. We must not only think about next year, but also think about where we could be in five years. Maybe we need to tweak this concept a bit over the years, but it has been embraced by all."