SBK: "Green ideas" for more interest from manufacturers

The motorbikes in the Superbike World Championship are to become slower and more fuel-efficient. SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla sees these measures as opportunities for securing the championship in the long term.

Within the framework of the new technical regulations from 2024, measures have also been decided that will influence the engine development of the manufacturers and the external perception of the World Superbike Championship - and at the same time give it a greener coat of paint.

In a first step, the tank capacity will be reduced from 24 to 21 litres as of next year, which will encourage the manufacturers to increase the efficiency of their combustion engines. From 2025, the FIM will also have the option of balancing the performance of motorbikes via the permitted fuel flow rate. Already this year, some motorbikes rode with the necessary sensor on a trial basis; in 2024, at least two machines per manufacturer must be equipped with it in order to collect a lot of meaningful data. These will then form the basis for the new balance instrument of the maximum flow rate from 2025.

"The bikes will have to be limited in some way to meet safety realities," Yamaha's road racing manager Andrea Dosoli told SPEEDWEEK.com. " We probably need to rethink our marketing. Instead of top speed and maximum power, we should focus on how good the bike is. Then we talk about efficiency, handiness and the feeling on the bike."

SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla not only sees fuel flow control as an opportunity for balancing, which will be much finer and easier to handle than the current one via maximum revs, he is also happy to take the positive side effects for the championship.

In this context, the buzzword ESG comes up, the three letters stand for "Environmental Social Governance" - in German: Umwelt, Soziales und Unternehmensführung. So it's all about sustainability.

"Motorsport and society are moving in a direction where we care more about ESG," says Lavilla. "What could be better than giving manufacturers this challenge to work on? If they can use as much fuel as they want, then there is no challenge. I want to give manufacturers reasons to keep investing in our championship. Because possibly a manufacturer is not just about being fast, they want to develop more efficient machines."

Adjustments to the maximum revs per manufacturer have led to endless discussions about fairness and sensibility in recent years, producing the absurd situation where the production model of the Ducati Panigale V4R revs 900/min higher than the SBK race version is currently allowed to.

With reduced fuel, manufacturers will have to judge for themselves how high they allow their engines to rev in races.

"If someone has to reduce the revs to get to the end of the race, it won't be the rules that dictate that," Lavilla held. "It will be the manufacturer who decides on his strategy. If we limit the fuel consumption, of course the power will also decrease. With that, we ensure more safety because the run-off zones of the race tracks cannot be extended to 400 metres. All these things have a positive purpose - that is the most effective message we can send. We are saying that we care about the environment and emissions, even if a motorbike produces very small amounts of pollutants. We have asked manufacturers to invest in these areas."

From next season, E40 petrol will also be mandatory in the World Superbike Championship, i.e. fuel made from 40 per cent renewable raw materials. In the medium term, E100 will come, as it has been used in track racing, for example, in the form of methanol (pure alcohol) as a fuel for over 100 years.