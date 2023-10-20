SBK legend Ben Spies (39) becomes Ducati team boss

Ben Spies is returning to his roots. The five-time AMA champion and 2009 Superbike World Champion will be team boss of the new Supersport team Rahal Ducati Moto in MotoAmerica.

Bobby and Graham Rahal are father and son, both of whom have made a name for themselves in the IndyCar scene. Together they have decided to set up a team in the MotoAmerica Supersport category. Two Ducati Panigale 955 V2 will be used.

Ben Spies, an internationally known and well-connected personality, was engaged as team manager. The Texan is a five-time AMA Superbike Champion, 2009 Superbike World Champion and MotoGP winner.

Spies was involved in the project at an early stage. "I was approached a few months ago and asked if I would like to be involved to help the team and riders with my knowledge and it was a no-brainer for me. I was immediately hooked," said Spies. "In the last two to three years, MotoAmerica has been on a big upswing with the fans. The Rahals are coming in now and will probably get one or two other companies to start more teams, and I see that as a really good thing. I'm just looking forward to being back in the paddock and helping the team with my knowledge and helping the drivers on the weekends with strategies and all that."

For the Rahals, the involvement in MotoAmerica has a direct link to their business. Graham owns two Ducati stores in the US as well as a foiling shop, which is how the contact with foil manufacturer Xpel came about. Bobby, on the other hand, owns car dealerships of European brands - from BMW to Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes and Volvo - and also has business connections with Xpel through them.

"My father has always had a great passion for motorbikes. My love for racing and Ducati was sparked by him. I love this brand," Graham Rahal explained his involvement. "The race team combines everything perfectly. Our project is designed for several years. The signing of Ben Spies as team principal is a real asset to our programme. It's going to be a great adventure for our organisation and Ducati and something we can build on in the future and hopefully be successful with the Ducati Panigale V2."