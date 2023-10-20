Go Eleven Ducati: Iannone wants revenge, not money

With Andrea Iannone, the Ducati team Go Eleven will receive a lot of attention in the 2024 World Superbike Championship. The motivation of the former MotoGP rider is different from that of a normal returnee.

For four years, Andrea Iannone was put on ice because of a doping ban, but the Italian did not disappear from the public eye because of it. Through his participation in "Dancing Stars 2021", appearances in other TV shows and, last but not least, his relationship with the pop singer Elodie, who is very well known in Italy, the 34-year-old was regularly in the media. One can assume that his return to racing will be reported on intensively.

Go Eleven Ducati team manager Denis Sacchetti is convinced that the Superbike World Championship could also benefit from the Italian's popularity. "Andrea is one of the few riders who can attract a wide audience - just like Valentino," Sacchetti told our colleagues at GPOne. "The current SBK riders are top notch but are primarily known by fans. Andrea can help broaden the spectrum and perhaps attract new sponsors. It's an opportunity we all need to grab - us, other teams, Dorna, the TV networks and all other media."

Whether the private Ducati team will also make a leap forward in sporting terms is unlikely, at least in the short term, given Iannone's long break from racing. "We shouldn't put ourselves under pressure. In the beginning we will suffer, so we have to take things easy and enjoy the moment," Sacchetti said. "With time we will see where the journey can go. I think Andrea can achieve important results - he has the talent and the will. In any case, he will entertain us ... He is not coming back to make money, but to get back something that was taken from him. That's a different motivation from drivers who retired and come back later."

Go Eleven will contest the 2023 winter tests with this year's bike. For 2024, Iannone will receive current material.